Noah Cyrus and Jimmie Allen Give a Captivating Performance of "This Is Us" at CMT Awards

Noah Cyrus and Jimmie Allen were in perfect harmony during the CMT Awards on Wednesday night. During the show, the singers performed their hit duet "This Is Us" for the very first time live. While Allen rocked a sequined jacket and cowboy hat, Cyrus wore a sheer bodysuit with a embellished bikini along with a matching cowboy hat and gloves. Looks like she took a page from her big sister Miley Cyrus's fashion handbook! Prepare to get lost in their dreamy vocals as you watch their performance above. Then, watch Noah and Miley Cyrus's equally enchanting performance during MTV's Unplugged.