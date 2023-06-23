Noah Clowney chosen by Brooklyn Nets in 2023 NBA Draft

Noah Clowney’s pro stock climbed throughout the lead-up to the NBA Draft.

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets selected the South Carolina native and former Dorman High standout No. 21 overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. He is the first-ever Cavalier alum to be selected in the NBA Draft.

Clowney was one of the players invited to Brooklyn for the draft. He was the first player from the state of South Carolina selected in this year’s draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, there has been a lot of talent going through Dorman and the state championships we have won. But to be the first to make it all the way to the professional level feels good,” Clowney told WSPA’s Todd Summers this week.

Clowney was the No. 2 prospect coming out of South Carolina last year behind GG Jackson and signed to play college basketball with Alabama. He spent one year with the Crimson Tide and was part of Alabama’s SEC Tournament championship team.

The 6-foot-10 Clowney played in and started 36 of Alabama’s 37 games this past season and averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a freshman.

Scouts seem to like Clowney’s 6-foot-10 frame and 7-3 wingspan. He can shoot from the outside, hitting 28% of his 3-pointers at Alabama, and can shine on the defensive end.