Noah Clowney’s career night not enough as Nets lose 3rd straight to surging Pistons

NEW YORK — A recent onslaught of trades, injuries and illness has only made Year 1 more difficult for Jordi Fernandez and his staff. But even as the Brooklyn Nets shamelessly tank, it’s difficult to write them off on most nights. Regardless of available personnel, if they have a pulse, Fernandez usually has them ready to play.

Brooklyn was pretty shorthanded in Monday’s game against the Pacers but outscored them 31-23 in the third quarter to keep things interesting — until Indiana woke up down the stretch and pulled away.

Wednesday’s 113-98 loss to the red-hot Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center played out in a similar fashion — except this time the Nets had just eight available players after Day’Ron Sharpe (illness), Ben Simmons (lower back injury management) and Dariq Whitehead (concussion protocol) were ruled out earlier in the day, joining Cam Thomas (left hamstring strain), Cam Johnson (right ankle sprain), D’Angelo Russell (right shin contusion), Trendon Watford (left hamstring strain) and Maxwell Lewis (left tibia fracture) on the inactive list.

Fernandez started Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Ziaire Williams, Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton against the Pistons — Reece Beekman, Jalen Wilson and Tosan Evbuomwan were the reserves off the bench — and his guys came out swinging.

The Nets shot just 32.1% in the first quarter but were down only two points entering the second thanks to six forced turnovers, 10 early points from Clowney, and an early 11-2 edge in second-chance points. It helped that the Pistons went 2 for 6 from deep over the first 12 minutes of action.

Fernandez’s troops were down 10 at halftime, but Beekman went 3 for 3 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free throw line in the second quarter to keep the game from getting out of hand, plus the Nets limited the Pistons to 44.8% shooting in the period — massive defensive improvement from the 58.8% shooting average they surrendered to Detroit in the opening quarter.

Clowney poured in 15 points in the first half on 5-for-11 shooting, matching the highest-scoring half of his career. Fittingly, the second-year forward — given the greenest light of the season — finished the night with a career-high 29 points in his eighth start of the year. The 20-year-old added six rebounds, three assists and two steals, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

It was the kind of game fans have waited for, one that should do wonders for his confidence going forward. But Clowney couldn’t carry the Nets alone on Wednesday — or spare them from a third straight loss.

Brooklyn went on a 10-2 run to cut the Pistons’ lead to six with 5:37 left in the third quarter, but Detroit responded with a 16-2 run to push the lead back up to 20.

It was a 91-70 game entering the fourth quarter. The Pistons kept their distance with a 28-22 final frame to earn their fifth straight win. Martin notched his first double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Evbuomwan added 13 points off the bench. Malik Beasley led Detroit with 23 points and five assists.

The Nets finished winless in their three-game homestand. Wednesday marked seven straight losses at Barclays Center.

They leave for a six-game road trip on Thursday, where they will face the Nuggets on Friday, followed by matchups against the Jazz, Trail Blazers, Clippers, Lakers and Thunder.

