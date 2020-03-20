From Seventeen

Noah Centineo has been heating up the internet ever since he broke out thanks to his roles on The Fosters and To All the Boys I've Loved Before and it doesn't seem like he'll be stopping anytime soon. Of course, this means there are a ton of people hoping for the chance to get to know the heartthrob that is stealing everyone's hearts. So, it's time to answer the all important question: is Noah single or is he currently dating anyone?

Well, don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Noah Centineo's love life.

Is Noah currently single?

While he hasn't confirmed anything yet, it seems like after dating model Alexis Ren for about a year, Noah is newly single.

The actor is no longer following Alexis on Instagram, and Alexis is no longer following Noah, which is a pretty good indicator that they've split up.

Again, we have to wait for confirmation to know for sure, but I'm not taking any chances, so if you need me, I'll be texting Noah to try to score a date.

Would Noah ever date a fan?

While it may seem like Noah is totally down to date anyone, that might not be the case when it comes to dating a fan.

"I don't close any doors totally, but probably not, because then it's like more of an infatuation with like, a position more than like, the person. It can overshadow that, which is difficult, I would think," he told E!'s Daily Pop.

Hmmmm, I guess I should delete my Noah Centineo fan account then.

Who has Noah dated?



Kelli Berglund (2013)

It seems like Noah's first girlfriend was Lab Rats star Kelli Berglund. The two were together in 2013, when they were still both pretty unknown.

Angeline Appel (2016-2018)

Noah dated actress Angeline Appel for two years, until 2018. While together, the two of them posted lots of cute couple pics on Instagram and though since then they have both deleted all evidence from the relationship off social media, there are still some pics out there.

Alexis Ren (2019)

Noah's most public relationship was probably with model Alexis Ren. The pair began dating in the beginning of 2019, though they didn't make things official until their first red carpet appearance in October. After that, they were all over each other on social media.

While the image above is still on Noah's Instagram, both Alexis and Noah have unfollowed each other on the social media site, leading many to believe they've called it quits.

