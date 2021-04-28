Noah Centineo to Headline Netflix Espionage Series from ‘The Rookie’ Creator Alexi Hawley
Noah Centineo will lead and executive produce an untitled espionage project slated to debut on Netflix, the streamer announced today. The hour-long series will consist of eight episodes and hails from Entertainment One (eOne), Hypnotic and “The Rookie” creator Alexi Hawley, who will serve as executive producer and showrunner.
The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film series breakout star will play a fledgling lawyer at the CIA that becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.
Executive producing for Hypnotic are Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis (“Suits,” “Covert Affairs,” “Fair Game,” “Edge of Tomorrow”).
Centineo is repped by CAA, Nick Styne at Definition Entertainment, Myman Greenspan and Narrative PR.
