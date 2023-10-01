NOAA’s proposed Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary boundaries are unacceptable | Opinion

Insist on Chumash proposal

“NOAA: What could CA Chumash marine sanctuary look like?” (sanluisobispo.com, Aug. 24)

Has no one noticed the chunk of protection the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed to delete from the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary? From Morro Bay to Cambria, in five proposed alternatives to the contiguous boundary submitted, there would be no protection from new drilling, dumping or pollution. Our migrating sea life would have no continuous protected corridor. The sanctuary boundary submitted by the Northern Chumash is contiguous with the Monterey marine sanctuary.

We can get our boundary back if thousands of us write to NOAA saying that their proposed alternatives are unacceptable. We must insist on the original contiguous boundary in the Chumash proposal before the public input period ends on October 25.

Risa Kaiser

Arroyo Grande

We can do better

“SLO closing parking lot as it begins construction on new downtown garage,” (sanluisobispo.com, Aug. 30)

I recently had the pleasure of visiting Palm Springs and San Juan Capistrano. I was shocked to find vibrant, busy downtowns that were full of flowers and happy people. I noted no empty stores, clean streets and a high quality of shops and restaurants.

In Palm Springs, parking was free everywhere — even the structures were free for everyone, with a four hour limit. I noticed no confusing bike lanes. In San Juan Capistrano, there were great restaurants along the railroad tracks with music coming out of each one. They were all quite busy, and the train station was a gathering place for families.

Having grown up here, it makes me wonder why each decision being made by the city council is resulting in large-scale avoidance of our downtown (read Nextdoor or talk to friends if you doubt that). I love this town and I know we can do better.

Diana Bowlby

Los Osos

Commending Naz Church

“SLO church wants to host overnight parking for homeless people. Why neighbors are ‘nervous’,” (sanluisobispo.com, Sept. 22)

Thank you for your reporting on the trials and tribulations of those searching for a safe, legal place to sleep in their vehicles in San Luis Obispo.

I commend the SLO Naz Church for stepping out in faith and courage to be one of the faith communities offering to host these folks. Thank you!

I hope more churches will volunteer to help.

Claire Grether

Shell Beach

Icon for all

“California’s grizzly bear state flag used to support slavery,” (sanluisobispo.com, Sept. 20)

Let’s not dwell on the dark history of the flag, but on our democracy; there is indeed ample concern today of our Constitution’s failure to protect local California communities the way that it does the states: a failure to incorporate resolutions of municipality and town-hall meetings, the original springs of all political activity in the country, into local laws serving local citizens.

In California let’s adopt the bear anew, taken from when the territory proclaimed “we are a republic” in the few months of its independence before U.S. statehood. This icon can be used to identify the federalism of the republic we strive for, now requiring a return of local all-citizen government for our counties and municipalities to serve all residents.

Rich Hendrickson

San Luis Obispo

No new aquarium

“What should happen to old Morro Bay Power Plant site? Ideas include aquarium, boat launch,” (sanluisobispo.com, Sept. 23)

One proposed alternative to the Morro Bay battery storage facility is an aquarium. I urge all readers not to consider this cruel alternative. Aquariums and zoos are nothing but prisons — prisons whose inmates are serving life sentences for the sole crime of being beautiful animals.

To anyone who voices the “but they’re better off than when in the wild” argument: how about I put you in a glass cage and give you the best of everything with the stipulation that you must remain there for the rest of your life? Yeah, I didn’t think so.

Jeff B Rininger

Cayucos

Year-round operations

“Cal Poly SLO Education News,” (sanluisobispo.com)

It is about time that Cal Poly got around to year-round operations. The quarter system, which I always hated, was designed for this and really only makes sense if the facilities are used for the full quarter available. In my first year at Cal Poly, 1969-70, I served on a special academic senate committee to come up with a plan, which we did. It would have worked, but, lamentably, it fell into the dustbin of history.

Max Riedlsperger Ph.D.

Professor emeritus, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Administrative greed

“Tuition increase at California State universities is tough, but necessary | Opinion,” (fresnobee.com, Sept. 14)

The California State University system’s approval of a tuition raise is a ridiculous way of fixing their $1.5 billion funding gap caused by their terrible mismanagement of the CSU system. Presidents from all of the CSU campuses have been receiving unnecessary raises (the lowest of which was a 7% raise, while other CSU presidents got up to 29%). Why are they giving raises out if they know they’re in such a huge funding gap?

The CSU administration is only looking out for themselves instead of students. The CSU trustees’ approval of increasing annual tuition costs by 6% annually for the next five years is only hurting students. Some students are barely receiving financial aid to cover tuition but still fall well short of the tuition cost.

Josue Francisco Medina

Avenal

Good on California

“Climate change forces Americans to rethink oil companies,” (fresnobee.com, Sept. 24)

For a long time, oil companies have known what the cause of climate change was: themselves. Yet they have avoided taking responsibility so as to not hurt their profits. They have deflected the blame on us, the individuals. And while it’s true that there are things we can do to reduce our carbon footprint, it pales in comparison to how much harm is done by massive oil companies.

The lawsuit from the state of California against some of the largest oil companies is a great step in making sure these oil corporations take responsibility for the damage they have caused to our planet.

In the meantime, more can be done to slow down climate change, like choosing solar energy to power your home.

Armin Purewal

Fresno