No7’s much-loved retinol costs less than £30 for a limited time only

No7's Advanced Retinol Night Serum is on offer in Boots - but for a limited time only. (Boots/ Yahoo Style UK)

Retinol has developed a cult status as a skincare ingredient - and for good reason, as it can help with a long list of issues including wrinkles and enlarged pores, as well as uneven tone and texture.

But formulas containing retinol often come with a high price tag, which is why we were very excited to learn that No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate is on offer at Boots - even if the price will only be reduced for a limited time.

The night concentrate has been on our radar for a while now as it has been hailed by customers as a hero product.

Why we rate it

No7 Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate is No7’s first ever night concentrate formula, which was created to target signs of ageing.

The formula contains 0.3% Pure Retinol, as well as ingredients including anti-wrinkle peptide Matrixyl 3000 Plus, Retinol Optimiser, and Retinol Soother, all of which are said to combine to calm and smooth the skin.

You may experience side effects when you start using retinol, such as dryness and redness, so the brand advises initially using the serum once or twice a week at night, before gradually increasing it to every night to see the full effects.

What we love most is that the product is on offer, and has been reduced from £37 to £27.20 at Boots, plus it is also in the three for two on selected No7 items deal.

What the reviews say

Shoppers can’t get enough of No7’s Advanced Retinol serum, with some claiming it gets rid of their “turkey neck”.

Here’s what the reviews say:

“Bought this when it was first launched on a three for two offer. I love it and think it makes my skin softer and smoother looking.”

“So I’ve been using this product for a few weeks now and I can already see a massive difference. My skin feels so much firmer, tighter and brighter.”

“I started using this over a month ago, gradually building up to daily use. I have quite good skin on my face for a 65-year-old but over the past few years my neck has become loose and wrinkly with the start of a turkey neck. Have tried all types of serums etc but this is one miracle in a tube... so delighted with how much firmer and smoother my neck is now!”

“I tried this six weeks ago and have noticed such a difference in my skin.”

“I suffer with very uneven skin texture and large open pores. Since using this product my skin has improved massively! Skin is much smoother and my pores are less visible, I absolutely love it!”

