This brand new No7 serum is already flying off the shelves
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
No7 is staple in women’s beauty regimes around the UK, so it’s music to our ears that Boots has kicked off 2021 with a new skincare range.
The new five-piece collection, called No7 Radiance+ Skincare, features glow-boosting products formulated with Vitamin C to help combat dull winter skin.
Out of the five products, there’s one that seems to be stealing the limelight: No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum.
The brand new product is already trending on Boots and is racking up a number of new five-star reviews every few hours.
Why we rate it
The No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum is a lightweight serum, which has a number of benefits.
The Vitamin C-infused product works to target dull and tired skin, and claims to brighten your complexion, leaving you with a radiant glow after just one use.
It not only illuminates the skin, but also provides anti-oxidant protection, evens skin tone and helps to boost collagen formation, which contributes to a plump and youthful complexion.
This new release contains 15% Vitamin C, which can cause a slight tingling sensation when applied on the skin, although if this is uncomfortable, or causes irritation, then you should wash your face and consult your doctor.
The No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum usually retails for £20, but Boots is offering shoppers an introductory offer with 25% off the new collection, which means it is just £15 for a limited time only.
What the reviews say
The Vitamin C Serum is continuing to rack up a number of five-star reviews - and we think they’re going to just keep on coming:
“Love this serum, I've noticed an improvement in my skin tone and it appears brighter. It’s quite light on your skin so doesn't feel like you have a heavy product on your face.”
“I have been using this for about a week and have noticed a real difference in my skin. It smells divine, and my usually tired looking skin in winter is looking smooth and glowy. Definitely a big fan of this product.”
“So, I have used many vitamin C serums in past, ranging from low to high end brands, but none was perfect for my skin. My skin becomes easily targeted to white heads and clogged pores. This is very intense and yet no skin irritation. It feels very thick and sticky but once applied it gets instantly absorbed [in]to the skin giving [a] healthy glow. I have been using it continuously every night now for more than a week. My skin has became clear, my acne scarring is reducing and no more clogged pores. I highly, highly recommend this product.”
“I wasn't convinced about this product but it's proved me wrong from the first application. My skin looked so healthy and glowey.”
“This serum smells amazing and I can definitely see a noticeable 'glow' to my skin after using for around a week. My skin feels healthier and it appears to have smoothed out some fine lines too.”
Buy it: No7 Radiance+ 15% Vitamin C Serum | £15 (Was £20) from Boots
Before you go: Sign up for The Life Edit newsletter to get the latest shopping and lifestyle news.
Watch: How to do '90s supermodel make-up and look polished and glamorous