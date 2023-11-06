No, New York attorney general was not 'arrested,' has been seen out in public | Fact check

The claim: New York Attorney General Letitia James was arrested

A Nov. 2 article from Real Raw News claims that the legal branch of the U.S. Navy, known as the Judge Advocate General Corps, took New York Attorney General Letitia James into custody for "high crimes."

"United States Navy JAG investigators on Tuesday (Oct. 31) arrested New York Attorney General Letitia James of (sic) treason and other high crimes and misdemeanors following an investigation that began shortly after she and her criminal associates filed a frivolous lawsuit against the Trump Organization," the report reads.

The article was shared to Facebook more than 200 times in four days, according to the social media analytics tool CrowdTangle.

Our rating: False

James has not been arrested. She has been seen publicly during the ongoing civil fraud trial against former President Donald Trump and has also posted on social media. The article was published by Real Raw News, which routinely publishes false claims about the arrests of high-profile figures.

James appeared in court, issued video statement amid Trump civil fraud trial

James was elected in 2018 as New York's first female attorney general and the first Black woman elected to statewide office. She sued Trump and his family members after a three-year inquiry into their family business practices.

The lawsuit accuses Trump, his adult children and other senior executives at the Trump Organization of fraudulently inflating Trump's net worth so banks would lend them money "on more favorable terms," James said when announcing the lawsuit at a Sept. 21, 2022, press conference.

She has since been highly criticized by the Trump family, who continue to call the lawsuit a politically motivated "witch hunt." But James wasn't arrested for it.

James has been seen publicly following the supposed Oct. 31 arrest date. James was present in court on Nov. 2, when Eric Trump testified in the fraud trial. Later that same day, she released a video statement on X (formerly Twitter) accusing Eric and his brother Donald Trump Jr. of lying under oath.

Also on Nov. 2, she posted a tribute to a healthcare advocate who died from ALS complications.

Real Raw News is a serial spreader of misinformation that often publishes fabricated stories about "white hats" trying to undermine "the deep state" by arresting government officials. USA TODAY has previously debunked numerous other claims about the arrests of high-profile figures from Real Raw News.

Real Raw News could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Letitia James was not arrested for lawsuit against Trump | Fact check