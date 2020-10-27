No, Woolworths Is Not Returning To The UK's High Streets

Social media was abuzz today with rumours that High Street favourite Woolworths was returning to the UK.

An unverified Twitter account claiming to be run on behalf of the variety store retailer that went into administration in 2008 teased a return, claiming it was “here to save 2020”.

Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store!



A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ.



We want to get this right, so we need your help. What do you want at your UK #YourWoolworths? pic.twitter.com/k5BtcYdcAI — Woolworths UK (@UKWoolworths) October 27, 2020

The household name, which sold everything from chocolate bars to toasters and televisions, collapsed into administration amid the global financial crisis and Britain’s economic downturn. An estimated 27,000 people lost their jobs as the store – affectionately known as “Woolies” – closed its doors.

The Twitter account asked for feedback on what people want from a physical store and promised to make further announcements and provide chances to win gift cards – to a joyful and nostalgic response pleading for the return of pick n’ mix and Ladybird clothes.

But rats were sniffed and a dolorous fact-check has put paid to that. Once the stores closed down, Woolworths online accounts were migrated to new owner Very, to whom the news of the resurrection was a complete surprise.

After keeping HuffPost UK waiting for more than an hour, a Very spokesperson said: “We own the Woolworths trademark in the UK. The Twitter account UKWoolworths is not connected to The Very Group.”

