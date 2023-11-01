No wonder dating is in decline – swiping is a full-time job

Swiping on dating apps at work is not advisable, if you wish to avoid matching with a colleague - Tetra images RF

Doctors have been warned not to swipe on dating apps while at work, to limit their chances of inadvertently matching with a colleague.

Geolocation tools within online dating services mean that “inappropriate communications” could ensue, according to new guidance from Health Education England (HEE), who also advise to “avoid sexting, if possible”.

Proximity might well make for a few awkward exchanges in the staff canteen, but HEE appear to have missed the biggest issue here – that swiping is a fulltime job.

The idea of holding down any kind of career while trying to find a stranger who can string a sentence together, and won’t use future dates as free therapy/a vehicle to share their latest crypto fund is laughable – not least in the NHS, for the myriad reasons listed above.

“Tyranny of choice” once sounded like one of those exciting and impossible descriptors (see also: “too much cake”). But this glut of options appears to have done nothing for love nor lust.

Tinder reported 18.5 per cent fewer users in January, with app and web traffic among similar services falling up to 22 per cent.

People are getting offline, then, but they’re still not getting off: Gen Zs (aged 18-25) are having less sex than millennials and boomers, while almost half consider on-screen trysts unnecessary for most plots, per research released last week.

Older groups are faring little better – a recent study showed two thirds of UK women in their sixties have gone without sex for at least three weeks.

Marriage rates are tumbling downward too, with research predicting that it will “all but disappear” come 2062.

This all bodes well for employers worrying about staff indiscretions, perhaps. But few else.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.