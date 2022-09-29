No winner in first round of voting for new Lebanese president - Reuters count Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri heads the first session to elect a new president in Beirut

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese lawmakers failed to elect a new president during voting on Thursday at the first election session held by the legislature, just over one month ahead of the end of President Michel Aoun's term, according to a Reuters count of votes.

Any successful presidential candidate requires the votes of at least 86 members of the 128-member legislature to win in the first round of voting. However, the number of blank or null ballots cast meant no candidate would achieve the number required, according to a Reuters count ahead of the formal announcement of results.

