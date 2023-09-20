No, video does not show Tucker Carlson 'in tears' about Antarctic secret | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Tucker Carlson 'in tears' about Antarctic secret

A Sept. 6 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows footage of icy landscapes, space, scientific research and muted clips of former Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson speaking.

"Tucker Carlson Broke In Tears Antartica (sic) Is Not What Were (sic) Being Told," reads the video's caption.

A narrator in the 34-minute video discusses a variety of topics, including purported scientific facts and advancements pertaining to Antarctica, space and physics as well as supposed statements from Carlson.

The video was shared more than 200 times within two weeks.

Our rating: False

While clips of Carlson are shown in the video, he is always shown muted and does not appear to be crying. He is not shown discussing Antarctica.

Video shows mishmash of footage, doesn't show Carlson 'in tears'

A spokesperson for Carlson, Arthur Schwartz, told USA TODAY in an email that Carlson has not recently produced a segment about Antarctica or sat for an interview that discussed mysteries or secrets in Antarctica. He also said that Carlson has not cried during an interview about Antarctica.

Carlson departed Fox News in April and now posts content on his X account (formerly Twitter). USA TODAY could not locate any Antarctica-themed content on his X or YouTube page, nor any interview footage of Carlson becoming emotional while discussing Antarctica.

USA TODAY has debunked many posts that pair footage with an inaccurate and provocative title − a type of misinformation called "false framing," Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington’s Center for an Informed Public, previously told USA TODAY.

The Facebook user did not respond to questions about when Carlson's purported Antarctica interview took place.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: False claim Tucker Carlson 'in tears' over Antarctica | Fact check