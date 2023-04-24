No umbrellas, chairs at NFL Draft Experience in KC. Here’s what is and isn’t allowed

Don’t plan on having a picnic-type visit at the NFL Draft Experience at the National WWI Museum and Memorial when the draft is here from Thursday to Saturday.

That is ... no chairs, stools or other seats will be allowed through the gate. Also, no bottles, cans, coolers or cups. Empty reusable bottles are permitted.

No frisbees, beach balls or umbrellas, either.

A clear-bag policy is in effect, so no backpacks are allowed in. Small purses/clutch bags are allowed. So are strollers.

Also allowed: small cameras and binoculars.

Why the list of prohibited items? The NFL emphasizes this is unlike the recent championship parades for the Chiefs and Royals. There were no boundaries for those events.

The NFL Draft at Union Station and the fan festival activities that will take place on the north and south lawns of the Memorial have a secure perimeter with entry on the south end.

And with tens of thousands expected to attend, the NFL wants to save space by not allowing sets or coolers.

“We want to make sure as many fans as possible get into the site,” said NFL senior director of events Nicky Ewell.

Fans will be able to run the 40-yard dash and kick field goals among other activities. There will be an autograph stage involving former Chiefs and other NFL players. The Super Bowl trophy, a display of Super Bowl rings and a replica NFL locker room will be on display.

Also on site will be KultureCity for those with sensory needs. Sensor bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards will be available for use and to take home at no cost.

Gates for the NFL Draft Experience will open at noon on Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. Saturday.

Also available at the fan fest: a free COVID vaccine if your last shot was before September 2022.

What if it rains? It’s in the forecast for Friday.

“We’re rain or shine,” Ewell said. “We know it will be a little wet on Friday. We’ve had rain in (other draft cities). We’re still open.”

Story continues

But don’t bring an umbrella.

The WWI Museum and Memorial will be open throughout the draft for a $20 general admission price.

Also open on Thursday and Friday during the draft: the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s Money Museum, located across the street from the NFL Draft Experience’s entrance. The museum will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Parking will be available throughout the downtown area, including street parking along the KC Streetcar line, so long as the vehicle is within the white lines..

Garages and lots will be available for parking, but those spaces need to be purchased ahead of time. Parking passes can be purchased for $20 to $40 a day, depending on the lot.

Kynala Phillips contributed to this story.