‘No trespassing’ signs at Port Dover beach cause a stir

The unexpected arrival of “no trespassing” signs on the Port Dover beach late last week caused a stir in Norfolk County and beyond, with residents and social media users wondering if the popular beach would be off-limits this summer.

But the signs do not necessarily mean tourists will not be welcome, according to Peter Knechtel, a local restaurateur whose company, F.W. Knechtel Foods Ltd., owns a section of the largely private beach.

The signs went up, Knechtel told The Spectator, as a proactive measure to start a conversation with the county about how best to manage the beach before droves of sun worshippers arrive.

“We’re mostly looking at how to make sure that environment is best kept safe for what crowds we have coming this summer,” Knechtel said.

He noted the increasing number of Ontario beaches and parks that limit access by charging user fees or requiring reservations.

“If the other locations are becoming more restrictive as far as how many people they’re going to allow, that means we’re going to have a bigger influx to Port Dover,” Knechtel said. “We’re just trying to be prepared for that.”

Most of the beach in Port Dover is privately owned.

The county owns a 66-foot strip of beach property running from the end of Walker Street to the water. Otherwise, the beach is owned by the Knechtel family and a cottage park operated by the Buck family that backs onto the water.

In recent summers there have been issues with overcrowding, garbage left on the beach, and visitors putting up tents or roping off areas for their exclusive use. The beach’s private owners do not have the resources to respond to these challenges, Knechtel said.

“If you’re going to invite 20,000 people to your location, you have to make sure you have enough infrastructure in place to handle all that,” he said.

“Hopefully, with our county’s help, we can come up with a plan going into the summer.”

Liability for what happens on the part of the beach his family owns is also a concern, Knechtel added.

In an email to The Spectator, Port Dover councillor Adam Veri described the ongoing discussions between the beach owners and county staff as “positive and cooperative.”

“The town’s position is that we also hope to reach an agreement, but ultimately the owners have the final say and we respect their position,” Veri said.

Veri downplayed the notion that barring access to the beach would be a blow to Port Dover’s summertime economy.

“A closed beach isn’t going to ‘kill the town,’” Veri wrote.

“Port Dover’s economics have changed. The beachgoers certainly contribute to the local economy, but not at the same ratio as they once did.”

Knechtel said putting up the signs “isn’t anything about trying to lock the town down, or we don’t like tourists.”

“We’re a real, living town. We’re not just an attraction,” he added.

“And when thousands of people descend on a small town, problems could occur if you don’t try to address it before it happens.”

Knechtel did not say whether the signs will be followed by physical barriers, akin to those put up to fence off the beach when social distancing rules were in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hopes the signs make visitors aware the beach is only available to them thanks to the generosity of the landowners.

“That’s all we ask, that people respect it as private property,” he said.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator