The truth behind Spencer Kieboom's missing-tooth home run celebration

Turns out it wasn’t a tooth at all.

It was just spit.

“I know everybody wants it to be my tooth,” Kieboom told The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes.

In the top of the fifth, Washington Nationals catcher Spencer Kieboom spat out what was thought to have been a tooth before stepping up to the plate. He promptly crushed the ball into the right-field seats for his first career homer.

He even smiled and pointed to the gap in his teeth as he rounded the base.

This is @KieBOOM22. That's his tooth flying out of his mouth. He hit a home run shortly after this. pic.twitter.com/SmPJuq2f7q — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 11, 2018





But he actually lost his tooth earlier in the morning — to a baguette. Kieboom later said that he would be getting it fixed on his next off-day. Kieboom’s homer put the Nationals on top in the first game of the doubleheader against the Phillies.

After the game, Kieboom credited his ‘toothless grit’ to the city’s NHL counterpart:

Kieboom: "It's the Caps, man. Those boys play with no teeth. I can play with no teeth." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 11, 2018





Nationals catcher Spencer Kieboom lost his tooth just moments before hitting his first major league home run.

