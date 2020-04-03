New behind the scenes look at 'No Time to Die' with Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux

Daniel Craig and Léa Seydoux in 'No Time to Die'. (Credit: Universal/Eon)

Bond fans can get a new glimpse behind the scenes of No Time to Die thanks to a new photo from the set.

This week was supposed to mark the opening of Daniel Craig’s final James Bond adventure in UK cinemas, but the film was delayed until November as a result of the coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Photographer Greg Williams is keen to provide a silver lining for fans, though, in the form of a previously unseen picture of Craig and Léa Seydoux in a break from filming a vehicular action scene.

Read more: Craig p***ed off by talk of No Time to Die curse

The image, shared by the seasoned snapper on his Instagram feed, shows Craig at the wheel of his Aston Martin and Seydoux smiling from the passenger seat.

No Time to Die is set to pit a retired Bond — drawn out of his relaxation by CIA buddy Felix Leiter — against Rami Malek’s technologically advanced villain.

Seydoux returns as Dr Madeleine Swann, with whom Bond walked away from the spying game at the end of Spectre, with Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas serving as new additions to the cast.

The usual suspects from MI6 are set to reprise their roles, including Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Ben Whishaw as Q.

Read more: Craig hints at No Time to Die and Casino Royale connection

Seydoux revealed this week that she has seen the finished film and teased a “moving” experience for Bond fans, admitting that she cried when she watched No Time to Die.

James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux)drive through Matera, Italy in NO TIME TO DIE. (Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM)

In the director’s chair is True Detective filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, who stepped in to the role after Danny Boyle departed the project.

The film has been extensively delayed throughout its pre-production and, famously, Craig’s involvement was uncertain for many months until he finally signed on the dotted line.

No Time to Die is now set to be released in the UK on 12 November and in the USA on 25 November.