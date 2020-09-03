No Time to Die, Welcome to the Blumhouse, Tehran — Trailers this week

From Jim Parsons starring in The Boys in the Band set in 1960s New York to Amazon Prime Video releasing the teaser trailer of Blumhouse's four upcoming horror films, there is a variety in content that will soon release on our favourite streaming platforms.

Tehran The espionage thriller series tells the story of an Israeli Mossad agent who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran. The series is created by Moshe Zonder (Fauda), Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and co-created and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Israeli actress Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi, and Menashe Noy make up the cast.

Tehran premieres 25 September on Apple TV+.

The Boys in the Band Directed by Joe Mantello, the film, based on the Broadway play by Mart Crowley centres around a group of gay men in 1960s New York City, who get together for a birthday party. Things begin to unravel when an unexpected guest from the host's past makes an appearance.

The Tony Award winning cast " Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Tuc Watkins, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Michael Benjamin Washington and Robin de JesÃºs " reunite for the Netflix film.

The Boys in the Band will release on Netflix on 30 September.

Comicstaan: Semma Comedy Paa Comedians Praveen Kumar, Karthik Kumar and Rajmohan Arumugam mentor selected contestants, who will compete to become the king or queen of comedy in the Tamil stand-up circuit. Created by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, the eight-episode series marks Amazon Prime Video's foray into Original content in the Tamil language.

The show will be hosted by Vidyullekha Raman and Mervyn Rozario. Comicstaan: Semma Comedy Paa launches on Amazon Prime Video on 11 September.

Welcome to the Blumhouse Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios have come together to release four horror films on the streaming platform. The 70-second trailer offers a glimpse of Black Box, Evil Eye, The Lie, and Nocturne. The narrative of the trailer shifts rapidly from one story to the other, leaving behind a sense of eeriness.

Black Box and The Lie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6 October, while Evil Eye and Nocturne will be out on 13 October.

No Time to Die

A new trailer of No Time to Die featuring Daniel Craig was released today. His character James Bond is seen in high octane action sequences, and a full look of Rami Malek's villain is also teased. The film is slated to release in November in territories where cinemas are opening after the coronavirus lockdown.

