No Time To Die’s Rami Malek opens up about playing Bond villain: ‘I’m in danger of giving too much away here’

Rami Malek has opened up about the psychological difficulties he encountered when portraying Bond villain, Safin.

The 39-year-old is set to make his James Bond debut opposite Daniel Craig in the forthcoming film No Time To Die.

In a new interview with GQ, the actor spoke at length about his latest role: “When I think about Safin I think about someone who is meticulous but measured, and there is something about that that is really unnerving and unsettling.”

Malek further explained: “He’s someone that at times I feel gives you the sensation that you’re being watched and that again is quite unsettling.

“He asks you to question what you think is right, what you think is wrong and is your interpretation of those two things as accurate as it seems to be.”

“I think you start asking questions about what evil is,” he said. “And with this character especially I find him fascinating because he can detach from empathy in order to meticulously carry out his will and I start to wrap myself up in who that person is psychologically.”

The Bohemian Rhapsody star went on to tease the villain’s backstory: “He’s ruthless and that might be – I’m in danger of giving too much away here – a result of something that’s happened to him. but even acknowledging that taps into the analytical side of him as well.”

He added: “I think the fact that he can still find a way to appreciate his own evil is something that is quite petrifying and psychologically something that was not easy for me to tap into.”

Recently, MGM studios shut down rumours that the film may be released on streaming platforms.

Craig’s final outing as 007 is now scheduled for a 2 April 2021 release after the film was twice delayed due the coronavirus pandemic.











