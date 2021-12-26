No Time to Die dominates at the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2021

Photo credit: Disney/Film4/Paramount/Universal/Digital Spy

With cinema screens opening up and studios releasing blockbusters to streaming services day one, it's undeniably been a big year for movies.

We asked you to vote on your favourites and the results are finally in.

Here are the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2021 winners.

MOVIE AWARDS

Best Actor (Female)

Florence Pugh gets the most votes this year for her awesome performance in Black Widow, with Olivia Colman not far behind in second place. Carey Mulligan rounds out the top three in a competitive category with a number of closely placed nominees.

Best Actor (Male)

It was his last outing as the iconic James Bond that gave this year's winner Daniel Craig the top spot, while it was neck-and-neck between the runners-up, with Anthony Hopkins just beating out Shang-Chi star Simu Liu for second place with his performance in The Father.

Rising Star

Everybody's Talking About Jamie was a triumph on Prime Video this year, and its star Max Harwood takes the top spot as your rising star of 2021. Simu Liu takes second place for his great performance as Shang-Chi in Marvel's blockbuster, while Daniela Melchior isn't far behind with her shining turn in The Suicide Squad as Ratcatcher 2.

Best Movie

It was a great year for film with some long-delayed blockbusters finally getting released, and taking the top spot is No Time to Die, which saw Daniel Craig's final outing as 007. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow round out the top three, proving that Marvel can still entertain audiences and keep superheroes on top.

Best Blockbuster You Had to See at the Cinema

With the world causing studios to change up their release schedule by putting some films on streaming services at launch, we asked which film made you want to go and see it on the big screen – and it's identical to your Best Movie top three, with No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Widow taking the top three spots, respectively.

Best Comedy

We could all have used a laugh in 2021, and these comedies were incredibly close with only a few votes separating them. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti's Palm Springs takes the number one spot after releasing in the UK this year, while Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America makes second place and Disney's Luca is third in an incredibly close category.

Best Horror

The post-apocalyptic sequel A Quiet Place Part II is your Best Horror film of 2021. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It takes second place with the chilling Candyman coming in third.

Best British Movie

No Time to Die continues its dominance and bags another award, while Everybody's Talking About Jamie takes a commendable second place. Promising Young Woman also proved popular to audiences, rounding out the top three.

Most Mind-Blowing Moment

It's not a surprise to see *that* James Bond scene takes the lead on this category, and it pretty much dominated the entire list taking up almost half of the whole vote. It's nice to see a random appearance from Chris Evans can also bring in the votes, too.

Most Anticipated Movie of 2022

There's a lot to look forward to in 2022, but it was Thor: Love and Thunder capturing first place in this category, with another Marvel film taking second as well with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The love for Hocus Pocus also shined through, with the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 rounding out the top three.

Most Devastating Death (SPOILER WARNING!)

The winner of this category gets the double-whammy win after already bagging Most Mind-Blowing Moment, with that loss felt in Promising Young Woman coming second and that devastatingly, yet hilarious, sacrifice from Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad coming in third.

