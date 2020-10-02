No Time To Die delayed until April as Bond movie pushed back again

The film - number 25 in the long-running series - had been due in cinemas next month.

A message on the official James Bond Twitter feed said it would now be released on 2 April 2021 "in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience".

It was originally due out in April this year, but that coincided with the coronavirus lockdown.

As we approach the winter months, there are concerns about a possible second wave of COVID-19, making a November release less than ideal.

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish shared the video for her theme song.

Producers said they understood that a second delay would be "disappointing to our fans".

The initial postponement came after Bond enthusiasts wrote an open letter asking for a delay in the first months of COVID-19.

The site MI6-HQ wrote: "With the coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events."

No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final appearance as 007.

Producer Barbara Broccoli has said it provides a satisfying ending for his run of movies.

Speaking on the first episode of the official James Bond podcast, she said: "It's a culmination of everything that his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines. It's a pretty epic film, I have to say."

In it, Bond's old CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) turns up asking for help finding a kidnapped scientist, and Bond is soon on the trail of a mysterious baddie armed with dangerous new technology.

Oscar-winner Rami Malek has been confirmed to play the villain, with Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge adding a bit of comedy magic to the script.

Other new cast members include Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game Night actor Billy Magnussen, while Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Naomie Harris all reprise their roles.