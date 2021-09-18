No Time To Die: Daniel Craig’s Farewell Speech After Wrapping Up the Film Is All Things Emotional

Daniel Craig will reprise the role of James Bond for the last time in No Time To Die. The actor was emotional as he wrapped up the film and shared an emotional speech as he finally said goodbye to the film franchise.

Take A Look At The Video Here:

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping #NoTimeToDie End of an era 🍸pic.twitter.com/45obvVsuo1 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 17, 2021

Also Read | Naomie Harris Birthday: 7 Times She Was the Show Stealer on The Red Carpet (View Pics)