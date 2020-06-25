'No Time To Die' Is Bringing Back A James Bond Tradition

Photo credit: MGM

No Time to Die's legendary film composer Hans Zimmer has revealed how this year's 007 movie will bring back a specific James Bond tradition.

In conversation with Variety, the Oscar winner (known for his epic scores on the likes of The Dark Knight trilogy, The Lion King and Pirates of the Caribbean) spoke of his work on the upcoming Daniel Craig thriller.

According to Zimmer, a phone-call with The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr was his key inspiration – yes, the score is bringing back guitars.

"I've known [producer] Barbara Broccoli for a long time, and we're friends. I never thought we would work together on something like that, so it was surprising just to get the call," he reflected.

"I didn't know if I wanted to do it. So I phoned Johnny Marr and I said, 'I have two questions to ask you. First question is: what's the only guitar part worth playing in a movie?' And he said, 'The Bond part'.

"And I said, 'Yeah right. Second question: Do you think I should do the movie and would you play the guitar part?' So that sort of settled that. Johnny was right."

Zimmer went on to discuss how Marr "wanted to bring guitar back into the score".

"We were just embracing our inner John Barry [the original Bond composer from the 1960s]."

'No Time to Die' is released 12 November in the UK and 20 November n the US

