There is no such thing as a 'Generic Republican'

W. James Antle III, Columnist
·2 min read
President Biden.
President Biden. Illustrated | Getty Images, iStock

President Biden is in serious trouble in 2024 — if his opponent is Generic Republican.

A nameless, faceless Republican would beat Biden 46 percent to 37 percent, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll. But fill in the blanks with the real, live Republican presidential possibilities and the incumbent still has a shot.

Biden leads Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely viewed as the non-Donald Trump frontrunner, 44 percent to 39 percent. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the 2016 GOP runner-up, trails with 39 percent of the vote to 45 percent for the president. Biden would edge out former Vice President Mike Pence 44 percent to 42 percent. Former President Trump does best, taking 44 percent to Biden's 45 percent.

With these popular vote percentages, Trump or Pence could conceivably win the Electoral College and therefore the election. But it is still striking that in a political climate where less than 40 percent of voters would like to re-elect the incumbent president, no Republican can break 50 percent of the vote. Only Trump and Pence are in the 40s.

That probably won't matter in this year's midterm elections, when many people will feel they are pulling the lever for Generic Republican (though it is a reminder that candidate quality matters). But it shows that even with all of the headwinds facing Biden and the Democrats, none of the existing Republican leadership has really broken through with the American people. The GOP's best options still appear to be Trump and his erstwhile trusty sidekick.

It's very early, and Trump has sky-high name identification that DeSantis and other Republicans don't. (Though Cruz should be a fairly familiar quantity by this point.) There is plenty of time to rectify the situation and the Democrats' fundamentals are not good. Still, as any good Electoral College abolitionist can remind you, Republican presidential candidates have won the popular vote only once since 1988. Winning by eking out battleground states by the narrowest of margins has undermined the legitimacy of our elections, not just by electing popular vote losers but also by giving 2016's Russia madness and 2020's "stop the steal" a level of superficial plausibility.

Republicans frequently compare Biden to Jimmy Carter. But they were able to beat Carter in 44 states and with a nearly 10-point national margin — with a challenger who wasn't a former president.

You may also like

7 scathing cartoons about Biden's Ukraine remarks

Aaron Rodgers may retire after stunning loss to 49ers

Florida advances DeSantis-backed ban on making white people feel 'discomfort' or 'guilt' from past racism

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US women's hockey once again led by a shining Knight

    Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl she lent her stick and gloves to during one of the former U.S. Olympian’s first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s. It was years later when Granato discovered that girl just happened to be Hilary Knight. “Her stick broke and I said, ‘Here, just take mine right now,’ because she didn’t have another one. I mean, she was so little,” Granato recalled. “I remember her distinctly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until Hilary told me ye

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • MLB players withdraw free agency shift as labor talks resume

    NEW YORK (AP) — Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face Monday for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1. During a bargaining session that lasted a little more than two hours at the Midtown Manhattan office of the Major League Baseball Players' Association, the union also modified its revenue-sharing proposal, asking the a

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Poised and confident, Mahomes has KC back in AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You could spend about a year describing the frantic two minutes that led to overtime between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night, when Kansas City rallied for a heart-pounding 42-36 victory to reach its fourth consecutive AFC title game. Or you could use two words: Patrick Mahomes. It didn't matter to him that the Bills had taken their first lead since the first quarter when Josh Allen hit Gabriel Davis with a fourth-down touchdown pass with 1:54 left; Mahomes simply thr

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Ex-athlete vows to maintain U. of Michigan sex abuse protest

    Jon Vaughn's small blue-and-white camper has been parked outside the home of the University of Michigan's president since early October, and he says it won't be moving anytime soon. The former star running back for the university’s Wolverines football team says a $490 million settlement the school recently announced is not enough by itself to remedy the sexual abuse he and more than 1,000 other students say they suffered at the hands of the university's late sports doctor Robert Anderson. “We’ve

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He

  • Justin Faulk said the quiet part out loud

    After the St. Louis Blues defenceman spoke honestly about his lack of enthusiasm toward crossing the border, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss why he's not alone.

  • Émilie Castonguay's player-first approach key to winning culture in Vancouver

    The Vancouver Canucks are earning praise for hiring Émilie Castonguay, who becomes only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Sam Chang believes that as a former player agent, Émilie Castonguay will likely take a player-first approach, which will be essential in rebuilding a winning culture in the organization. The Zone Time crew also discuss the inherent sexism in much of the response to the hire, including the questioning of Castonguay's credentials and qualifications.&nbsp; Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Victor Cui, co-founder of MMA's One Championship, named Elks president and CEO

    EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical

  • Blues' Justin Faulk says he's not looking forward to going to Canada

    "I’m not looking forward to going to Canada one bit."

  • Siakam on Raptors’ near-comeback vs. Portland: ‘I’m super proud of the guys’

    Pascal Siakam conceded that the Raptors lacked energy in the loss to the Trail Blazers, but he highlighted his pride on the team’s positivity and competitive levels even in a tough, fan-less game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus from IR

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush for the postseason by activating outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus from injured reserve. These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night. Green Bay made room for them on the roster by releas