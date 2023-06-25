'NO THANKS, I'M GOOD': Father holds march Sunday to warn of dangers of street drugs which killed son

As he continues to mourn the sudden and devastating loss of his son, Joseph Fourre hopes his son’s story will be a wakeup call and warning to others that these days many of the drugs available on the streets are highly dangerous, and in many cases can be deadly.

On Sunday afternoon, Joseph Fourre will host the ‘No Thanks, I’m Good’ walk and event, which will kick off around noon at the Oodena Circle at The Forks, and see walkers march to the Manitoba Legislative Building, where there will be a rally and speeches.

Joseph said the walk is being planned to raise awareness about the dangers of street drugs, but also to give people who have lost family and friends to drugs an opportunity to openly talk about what they have been through.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I am hoping my son’s story can ignite that discussion, because we need to have those hard discussions,” Joseph said.

During a night out with friends back on April 22, 31-year-old Harlan Fourre, was one of four people who police said were discovered unresponsive in a bathroom at an establishment in The Pas, and one of six in total who overdosed at the establishment that night.

Harlan, who lived in Winnipeg, but was in The Pas for a job in April, suffered catastrophic brain injuries from a drug he had taken that night, and just days later his family took him off of life support and he passed away.

Joseph said that before Harlan’s death he was not someone who regularly used street drugs, and said he simply made a “bad decision” the night he overdosed, and Joseph believes that Harlan took a drug that he didn’t realize was laced with fentanyl.

“My son was a good man who made a bad choice,” Joseph said. “They were out having some drinks and someone said, ‘Hey I scored this, let’s have a good time,’ but this was not a drug addict.

“He was a good man, and a hard-working man.”

Since his son’s death, Joseph has been actively working to raise awareness about the dangers of street drugs, because he said dealers are often lacing fentanyl and other opioids into drugs like ecstasy and cocaine, which means people who use those drugs, are often unknowingly putting their own lives at risk.

“I know they’re purposely putting fentanyl into these drugs, so that is why I say, there are no safe street drugs anymore,” he said.

“If you take a drug and don’t know where it came from, it can end your life in an instant.”

He said he also wants to see the language around overdoses change, as Joseph believes that if a drug dealer is putting fentanyl into other drugs and people are buying them not aware there is fentanyl in the drugs, than he said that he considerers that a “poisoning.”

“It wasn’t an overdose, my son was poisoned,” Joseph said. “You don’t expect to overdose from a recreational drug, that’s why they are called recreational drugs.”

He added that many who lose loved ones to drug-related deaths often don’t talk openly about it, because of feelings of shame and in some cases embarrassment because of the stigma attached to drug use and drug-related deaths.

“We push everything under the term overdose, and that is why I have been calling it 'fentanyl poisoning', and I’m standing by that, because so often it is all pushed under the rug of being an overdose to lessen the blow to society.”

Story continues

And Joseph is calling Sunday’s event, ‘No Thanks, I’m Good,” because he said he heard from those who knew Harlan that was often what he would say when friends offered him drugs that he did not want to take, and he hopes others will use that same term if they feel drugs are being pushed on them, or they feel pressured to take a street drug.

“He was a polite man and would often just say, ‘No thanks I’m good’ and that is an empowering thing to say because it lets people know that you are good without it, and you’re not feeling less that others, or left out for not using.

“It’s empowering, because you are just letting people know, ‘I’m good without it.’”

Joseph said Sunday’s event at the Oodena Circle will begin at noon, and that there would be prayers and a drum song around 12:30 p.m., and then the group will begin their walk to the Manitoba Legislative Building.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun