With no Ter Stegen or Neuer, Germany to give debut to a goalkeeper in Nations League

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has selected three goalkeepers who have yet to make a senior international appearance ahead of the Nations League games against Bosnia and the Netherlands.

With Marc-André ter Stegen injured and Manuel Neuer having retired after the European Championship, Germany is short of experienced ’keepers at international level and called up Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, Salzburg’s Janis Blaswich and Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel on Thursday.

All three of them have been summoned before, without playing.

The only player receiving a first call-up was Tim Kleindienst, a 29-year-old striker for Borussia Mönchengladbach, while Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry was back for the first time since November having missed Euro 2024 because of injury.

Germany plays Bosnia away on Oct. 11 and the Dutch at home three days later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press