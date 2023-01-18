No temporary concussion substitutes in the Premier League next season

A temporary concussion substitute trial will not take place next season after the IFAB were unable to reach a consensus (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

A temporary concussion substitute trial in the Premier League next season has been rejected by the game’s lawmakers.

The International Football Association Board met at Wembley on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of a trial after a request from world players’ union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Forum to test the protocol in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Major League Soccer.

However, Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham, who supported the idea of a trial, said no consensus could be reached.

“There were very strong and very different views in the room, and we didn’t reach a consensus,” he said.

“We agreed that it would remain under active review.”

However, Bullingham conceded there was now no chance of a trial taking place in the next Premier League, Ligue 1 or MLS season.

The focus, he said, was on improving the effective implementation of the permanent concussion substitute protocol.

The news will be a major blow to brain injury campaigners who believe the temporary concussion substitute approach would give the best protection to players.