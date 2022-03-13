No tears, blather or preaching: how to make the perfect awards ceremony speech

Ayesha Hazarika
·5 min read

It’s that time of year when we are about to be subjected to a huge number of speeches. It’s awards season. This evening will see the Bafta winners take to the stage and breathlessly say their heartfelt thank yous.

It’s always a wonderful thing to see a human being shine with joy and share their emotion. Until you get past the 20th category. This is where things can get long. When the thank yous start hitting the four- to five-minute mark, what was a fun celebration can quickly turn into a hostage situation with a strong possibility of developing deep vein thrombosis. No fancy awards ceremony wants to be giving out long-haul flight socks and a blood thinner to their guests. That’s why I fully support the decision by the organisers of this year’s Oscars to instruct all nominees to keep their speeches short and sweet. They have even advised winners not to mention their agents or managers.

They’re right. Where does it all lead to? Channelling Gwyneth Paltrow, weeping while thanking your dad’s butcher’s chiropodist. No! I don’t care how painful those bunions were. I regularly host awards ceremonies and they can be great fun, but the producers are very strict. Winners rarely get to make an acceptance speech on the grounds that we only have the room until midnight. There’s usually a nice, slick film about all the nominees, the winner’s name is read out by me or a guest presenter, they come on to the stage, get a shiny trophy and have a photograph taken to rapturous applause and Uptown Funk playing very loudly.

We don't need the winner's hot take on geopolitics, Julian Assange or electoral reform – just charisma and some humour

It’s all very jolly and, most importantly, pacey, so the audience stays engaged, which is critical to a good awards ceremony. Now I’m not suggesting these glitzy awards should stop winners making a speech, but every nominee should be reminded of Joe Pesci who holds the record for the shortest acceptance speech in Oscars history simply by saying five words: “It’s my privilege. Thank you.” The audience had barely finished clapping and he was off.

Ninety seconds is plenty of time to get your thank yous done. But producers need to be brutal about the 90-second rule. We creative egos need reining in at times and the threat of shaming us is the only language we understand. I’m not quite making the argument for a trapdoor on stage, but every nominee plus their agents and managers (who aren’t getting thanked) need to get a very stern memo saying that there is a hard stop after 90 seconds, and that some very loud music will start playing even if you are busy thanking your primary school teacher. It may even be Uptown Funk.

There is also the peril of actors deciding to use their acceptance speech to make what they think is an epoch-changing political point that will go down in history. It will, but probably for the wrong reason. I understand how frustrated we all are about literally everything on this bin-fire planet right now, but we really don’t need your hot take on geopolitics, Julian Assange or electoral reform. Boris Johnson is not going to fall because of your withering put-down on refugees (which I’ll agree with) and Putin isn’t going to call it a day as a result of you calling him a wrong ’un after you’ve thanked your pilates instructor.

Jennifer Lawrence stumbling on her way to the Oscar stage in 2013
Jennifer Lawrence stumbled on her way to the Oscar stage in 2013, but won out with her wit when she got there. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Yes, people will want to send solidarity to the people of Ukraine but big political speeches rarely work at an awards do. In 2004, while picking up his first best actor award, Sean Penn made an “edgy” political gag about the missing weapons of mass destruction in Iraq which died on its arse.

There are, of course, powerful moments, often when there are historical firsts or nominees from under-represented groups break through, such as Halle Berry winning best actress for Monster’s Ball at the Oscars in 2002. She was in tears even before she reached the stage because she knew she stood on the shoulders of so many black actresses and she dedicated the award to them.

Related: Clapping fatigue, Covid smooches and sprayed canapés: inside the Oscar nominees luncheon

“This moment is so much bigger than me …. And it’s for every nameless, faceless woman of colour that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened.” Since then no woman of colour has won best actress, although six have won best supporting actress.

Sixteen years later, Frances McDormand used her winner’s speech in 2018 (best actress for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) to make the case once again for diversity in the industry and call for inclusion riders. Clapping and cheering in the room doesn’t necessarily mean change happens fast.

We love these awards shows because of the glitz, glamour and stardust. We want to see our favourites ooze charisma and humour even when things go wrong. Jennifer Lawrence suffered the mortification of tripping up the stairs to the stage to collect the best actress award for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013. She was super quick on her feet – after she got back up on them – and in response to the standing ovation quipped, “You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell, and that’s really embarrassing, but thank you. This is nuts.”

Grace, charm and wit. That’s what we want.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.