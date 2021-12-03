No talk of surgery for Damian Lillard yet

Sean Highkin: Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will be spending a lot of time resting over these 10 days but he “hopes” they’ll be able to get him a little bit of basketball activity. There’s been no talk of surgery at this point.

Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard will be spending a lot of time resting over these 10 days but he "hopes" they'll be able to get him a little bit of basketball activity. There's been no talk of surgery at this point.

Dame and CJ are magic on offense but tragic on defense. Now is the time for the Blazers to break them up. #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/LMwqeGZi7Z – 7:22 PM

Is it time for the Blazers to break up Dame and CJ? @Kevin O’Connor takes a look on #TheVoidNBA pic.twitter.com/SfmubzQvYs – 2:33 PM

Are we sure KD is better than Steph? Where Troy Aikman is wrong about 'all-star' teams in the NFL, a new era at Notre Dame & more!

Think about the West’s injured All-Star team right now…

Kawhi, LeBron, Klay, Dame, Zion, Ja, Murray, Booker, KAT… sheesh – 9:24 AM

The Blazers are favored by 3.5 tonight over the Spurs.

The Blazers make 10.9 threes per game without Dame.

The Spurs make 9.6 threes per game. – 7:53 AM

Both press releases on Damian Lillard and Nassir Little include the line, "it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey."

Do with that what you will.

Do with that what you will. – 5:14 PM

Spurs say Devin Vassell and Doug McDermott are both PROBABLE to play tomorrow in Portland… who we've just learned will be without Damian Lillard.

Trail Blazers rule out Damian Lillard for ten more days #NBA

#Blazers announce that an MRI confirms that Damian

Lillard has lower abdominal tendinopathy. Lillard will continue his recovery protocol and be re-evaluated in 10 days. – 4:09 PM

Blazers without three rotation players beat Detroit 110-92 to move to 10-1 at home this season and 11-11 overall. Ben McLemore had his pretty jumper going (17 points in 18 mins) and CJ McCollum moved into 5th in franchise scoring (Drexler, Lillard, Porter, Aldridge, McCollum). – 12:31 AM

This is one of Detroit’s ugliest games of the season. Other than Cade, no one can make a shot. Blazers are making it look easy without Lillard – 11:50 PM

Dennis Smith Jr. has only played 10 games with the Blazers this season, but he’s in the rotation early tonight with Damian Lillard out. Had some nice moments with the Pistons last year. – 10:37 PM

Warriors have used Draymond Green as the primary defender on Damian Lillard and Chris Paul in the last week. – 10:10 PM

Blazers will be down Lillard, Powell and Little tonight against Detroit.

Blazers Injury Report:

Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy injury management), Norman Powell (right quad contusion) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) are out for tonight's game vs. Detroit.

Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy injury management), Norman Powell (right quad contusion) and Nassir Little (left ankle sprain) are all out for tonight's game vs. Detroit.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal pain) is expected to rest tonight against the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Quin Snyder was pleased with how the Jazz executed their defense on Dame tonight — Mike Conley and help defense did a good job of limiting the looks he got. Said the only real defensive letdown of the game was 3Q when Simons got a ton of open looks. – 11:31 PM

1) Rudy Gobert with a terrific block of Dame at the rim

2) Decides to box the stanchion in celebration

3) Realizes play is still happening

4) Nurkic AND 1 pic.twitter.com/phAIn88zRd – 11:03 PM

Challenge successful, natural motion from Lillard and no foul. Basket is good but Conley doesn't get the 4th foul.

Quin's challenging that call, which would be Conley's fourth foul. Looks like a Dame leg kick created the contact?

It appeared Dame may have stuck his foot out

Looks like the Jazz are going to challenge the call on Conley, which resulted in an and-1 for Lillard. Guessing they're going to argue for the leg kick on the shot.

Snyder reviewing the call on Lillard's two… Lillard looked to have kicked out on the play, but refs have to review whether it was natural. Foul would be Conley's 4th, or Lillard's first.

Dame seems to be favoring his right leg and they're going to call time to get him out of the game with Portland trailing 63-50 with 9:25 to play in the third quarter.

Portland this year

With Dame and CJ -1.4 per 100 possessions

With Dame and No CJ +13 per 100 possessions

With CJ and No Dame -1 per 100 possessions

Tonight

With Dame and CJ Portland is +6

With Dame and No CJ Portland is +2

With CJ and No Dame Portland is -12 – 10:13 PM

HALFTIME: Jazz 53, Blazers 49. Pretty mediocre close to 2Q, as a 10-point lead is cut to four with soft defense and a combo of indecisiveness/bad decisiveness offensively. Gobert w/12p, 10r; JC 10p; Don 9p, 4a. For Portland, Nurkic 13p, 6r; CJ 11p; Dame 9p, 5r, 4a.

Looks like Dame got a knee to his hip or upper thigh from Whiteside. Stings but he seems like he'll be fine. That one will leave a bruise

Not having Royce is really going to show itself tonight when Clarkson has to be on either CJ or Dame on any given possession.

Aaron J. Fentress: Damian Lillard (abdomen) and Nassir Little (ankle) will each miss several games. Lillard is out at least 10 days while Little is out at least a week. All of those days of “no injuries to report” or having one guy down screamed that bad luck was around the corner for #RipCity -via Twitter @AaronJFentress / December 1, 2021

Chris Haynes: Portland guard Damian Lillard will be sidelined for at least 10 days with an MRI reveal of a lower abdominal tendinopathy. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / December 1, 2021

Sean Highkin: Dame said a couple weeks ago that the abdominal issue was something he’s been dealing with for “three and a half or four years.” -via Twitter @highkin / December 1, 2021