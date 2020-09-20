‘No Talk With Centre Till Farm Bills Withdrawn’: Sukhbir Badal

"We will go to Punjab now, where party leaders and workers will hold a meeting. Since Shiromani Akali Dal is a party of farmers, we will struggle. There can be no talks with the Centre till the Bills are taken back," Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Saturday, 19 September.



He added that SAD was a pro-farmers party and would continue to stand their ground despite struggle. SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa lauded Badal over his party's stand on agriculture Bills, reported NDTV.





“We congratulate Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal for standing with farmers against the centre over the Bills,” Sirsa said.

On 17 September Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the central government over the anti-farmer ordinances.

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

