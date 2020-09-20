No question of taking her name: Maharashtra Home Minister's veiled attack on Kangana

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in a veiled reference to actor Kangana Ranaut, said on Sunday that there was no question of taking her name and society must think whether a political party must take care of a person who compared Mumbai and Maharashtra with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"No question of taking that actress' name, she does not deserve it. Without taking her name, I did like to say that society should think if a political party looks after a person who called Mumbai-Maharashtra Pakistan and called police a mafia," he said in Pune.

Earlier, Deshmukh had questioned the 'Y' security given to Ranaut following her war of words with Shiv Sena leaders, after she had raised the issue of "inaction" by Mumbai Police during the Palghar lynching.

Speaking to reporters on September 7, the Home Minister said that as Maharashtra belongs to everybody, all parties must condemn any person who insults the state.

"It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given 'Y' level security by the Centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena, or Congress but of BJP and the public too. People of all parties should condemn the person who insults Maharashtra," he remarked.

On September 3, Ranaut wrote on Twitter, "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?"

However, Raut rejected her claims saying, "Mumbai gave a lot to Kangana and she is now working to discredit the name of Mumbai and Mumbai police all over the world." (ANI)

