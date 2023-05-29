No-swimming advisory issued for Lake Norman cove after sewage spill

Swimming is too risky at a cove on Lake Norman where sewage spilled into the water, officials said Monday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services announced a no-swimming advisory for the cove along with a map showing its location.

A contractor caused the spill by damaging a pipe during drilling, according to the storm water agency, which estimated that 460 gallons of sewage spilled into the lake on Sunday.

The agency said the spill was stopped and the pipe, on Torrence Chapel Estates Circle, was repaired. Authorities will monitor bacteria levels in the water and end the no-swimming advisory once the levels are deemed safe.

Mecklenburg County residents can get notifications about no-swimming advisories by texting MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.