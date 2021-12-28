No Survivors Reported After Small Plane Crashes in San Diego County

El Cajon plane crash

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that there are no survivors in a small plane crash that took place Monday evening.

In a news release, the SDSD stated the plane crash took place after 7 p.m. near the San Diego suburb of El Cajon. The plane was on its way to Gillespie Field Airport in San Diego County when it crashed.

As of Monday night, authorities were still not certain about how many people were aboard the plane.

"At this time, we do not have information on where the plane was coming from or how many were on board. Firefighters were not able to find any survivors at the crash scene," said the SDSD.

According to FOX affiliate KSWB-TV, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Rick Breitenfeldt said that four people were aboard the plane.

Breitenfeldt said the plane was a Learjet 35 business jet that had initially departed from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana.

In addition to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

"The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents," Breitenfeldt said, per KSWB-TV.

While no one was hurt on the ground, authorities said one home was damaged and power lines were knocked down in the area.

As of Monday night, crews were working to restore power back to about 70 customers impacted in the area.

In the coming days, the medical examiner's office is expected to share more information on the number of deaths and identities of the victims.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the plane crash," said the SDSD.