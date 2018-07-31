No surprise: San Diego preseason pick in PFL

(STATS) - San Diego being atop the Pioneer Football League preseason coaches poll can be counted on more often than the usually perfect weather in the city.

The Toreros were No. 1 in the preseason poll for the eighth straight year Tuesday and have fulfilled the lofty prediction in six of the last seven seasons, upping their total of league titles to nine.

The 10 PFL head coaches could not vote for their own team, so San Diego received the maximum number of points with nine first-place votes. Dayton received the other first-place vote and was second in the poll with Drake third.

San Diego went 8-0 in PFL games while finishing 10-3 overall in 2017, and posted a win in the FCS playoffs for the second consecutive season. Four returning players - quarterback Anthony Lawrence, fullback Zach Nelson, offensive lineman Daniel Cooney and defensive lineman Connor Spencer - made the PFL preseason team Monday.

PIONEER FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON POLL=

Head Coaches Poll

1. San Diego (9 first-place votes), 81

2. Dayton (1), 72

3. Drake, 58

4.(tie) Butler, 48

4.(tie) Valparaiso, 48

6. Jacksonville, 47

7. Marist, 44

8. Morehead State, 22

9. Stetson, 19

10. Davidson, 11

KEY CONFERENCE GAMES=

Spotlight Game: Dayton at San Diego (Oct. 13)

San Diego has won 21 straight PFL games since a 13-12 loss to Dayton in 2015. Lawrence and Dayton quarterback Alex Jeske were freshman starters in that game.

Four More: Drake at Jacksonville (Sept. 29), Butler at Valparaiso (Oct. 13), Drake at Dayton (Oct. 20) and San Diego at Drake (Nov. 3).