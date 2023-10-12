No surprise

What did the leaders of Hamas think the state of Israel would to do after its terrorists needlessly, violently and without provocation, slaughtered innocent Israelis and others?

Hamas had to know that Israel would retaliate.

Instead of blaming Israel for attacking Palestinians, blame Hamas.

Elyse Targ,

Miami

Vindication coming

As a Miami city commissioner, I have championed initiatives to expand attainable housing, public safety, and job creation. In my almost 20 years of service as an elected official, including as a state legislator, not once have I personally benefited or profited from my public service.

Unfortunately, I have now been targeted for partisan political purposes.

I have done nothing wrong. The recent charges by the Broward County Attorney’s Office have no basis in law and are an attempt to criminalize legal political campaign activities and legislative action.

As I walk the streets of Miami’s District 1 in my re-election campaign, I am heartened by the strong show of support from my constituents. Their strength gives me strength.

Fortunately, our judicial system does not operate on the basis of “guilt by accusation.” I will have my day in court and clear my name. I have faith in our community and I am confident that I will prevail in court.

Former Miami Police Chief Arturo Acevedo’s Oct. 4 op-ed, “Miami leaders’ abuse of power has finally come under overdue public scrutiny,” shows us his true colors.

Unfortunately, a little more than two years ago, Miami made the grave mistake of not following an established process and hired Acevedo — a publicity-seeking outsider with no roots or ties to our community — as police chief. He quickly embarked on a campaign to destroy the morale of the fine men and women of the Miami Police Department and meddled in matters of public policy that the city charter reserves for elected officials.

Thankfully, the city fired him for incompetence and insubordination before he could do permanent damage here.

Alex Diaz de la Portilla,

Miami

Hiding data

After reading the Oct. 10 article “Court orders DeSantis to disclose COVID-19 data,” it is clear the governor hid for two years the true COVID-19 data so he could massage it to his liking, pursue a political narrative to disregard the science behind the vaccine and declare Florida open for business. All to support his political aspirations of becoming president.

DeSantis should never again hold elective office. He does not care about the health of his constituents and is unable to tell the truth.

I thank State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, of Orlando, for filing suit and the First Amendment Foundation and the Miami Herald for joining the lawsuit.

A special thanks to whistleblower Rebekah Jones, who refused to follow DeSantis’ orders when she worked at the state Department of Health. She got the ball rolling.

Nancy L. Taracido,

Miami

Defending Ukraine

In the Oct. 10 letter “We need to help at home, too,” a Herald reader implies we are funding Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion with money that would be better spent at home. This reasoning overlooks our enormous defense budget and how the sums and materiel provided to Ukraine are but a small percentage of defense spending. Yet that relatively small amount is working hard to protect our interests and democracy abroad.

The reader is right that the United States can’t manage to invade countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan without terrible failures in effectively ending the conflict and withdrawing. Nevertheless, President Biden has kept our troops out of the Ukraine conflict.

The alternative to resisting the Russians is the wholesale destruction and exploitation of one of the most productive nations in Europe, one whose people have repeatedly demonstrated their insistence on democracy and their preference for Western values.

Ralph Remis, Miami

Dangerous dogs

How many children will be mauled by pit bulls before they are once again banned in Miami-Dade County?

And when they are again banned, the existing dogs will be “grandfathered” in and therefore will still be around for several more years.

How could this ever be considered? Is it the owner’s fault when the dog misbehaves? Will all new pit bull owners be responsible for training their dogs?

I know several people who own pit bulls in the county. Each one said they will claim the dog is not pure bred and nothing will happen to them.

I shudder each time I see a pit bull, and I have seen many. What a terrible mistake.

Susan Manley,

West Kendall

Florida’s surplus

I am sick of having my tax dollars wasted on political stunts by a governor trying to look presidential while ignoring the real issues Floridians face, like soaring home insurance costs and out of control inflation and housing.

If we have a surplus of funds, how about cutting the state sales tax to 4%, like when Democrats were in charge?

Dan Casale,

Palmetto Bay

Concocted crises

Recent studies of insurance premiums by think tanks and industry organizations suggest no relief in sight, despite the draconian limitations on consumer rights passed by Florida’s Republican Legislature, trumpeting them as a panacea for ballooning rates.

The Legislature has a long history of shouting “crisis” at the behest of industry lobbyists to deprive or limit consumer rights: medical malpractice, auto no fault, reduced statutes of limitation and more. Florida statutes are brimming with them, all manufactured and almost all bringing no promised relief except to industries lobbying for them.

Increasingly handcuffed consumers are learning — after years — that we’ve been sold a bill of goods, yet we continue to vote for these legislative pawns of various industries, insurance being only the most egregious of these P.T. Barnums.

L. Gabriel Bach,

Miami

Radical ideas

The three branches of government should collectively be responsible for resolving the immigration problem. They can take recommendations from governors of each state. Millions of vacant buildings and lots in the nation could ease the housing crisis for immigrants, the homeless and others who cannot afford housing. Government can do this before winter. It is time for solutions, not accusations.

We should create a tax for those making $10 million or more.

Drug companies can pay an annual fee to offset Medicare costs for those seeking help from side effects.

We need our elected officials serve us, not their individual ambitions.

Nancy Cogen,

Miami