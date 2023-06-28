No Support: Gausman strikes out 12 in losing effort as Giants blank Blue Jays 3-0

TORONTO — The San Francisco Giants used a variety of pitching styles to keep the Toronto hitters off-balance Tuesday night.

And unlike the home team, they took advantage of their opportunities.

Four pitchers — opener Ryan Walker, left-hander Alex Wood, soft-throwing submariner Tyler Rogers and fireballer Camilo Doval — combined on an eight-hit shutout as San Francisco blanked Toronto 3-0 at Rogers Centre.

The Giants scratched out a run in the fifth inning against Kevin Gausman and added some insurance with a two-run double by Thairo Estrada in the ninth.

"Weird looks, this is how they're built," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "We knew that going in and you have to be really convicted to a very specific approach, especially with runners in scoring position.

"That's been the theme for the past month or so it seems like. But you give credit to them I think but at the same time, you have to tighten up your approach. Tonight just wasn't the night to get it done."

The Giants have won 13 of their last 15 games. Bo Bichette had three hits for the Blue Jays (43-37), who were shut out for the second time this season.

Kevin Gausman (7-4) took the loss despite striking out 12 over six innings.

"I thought he was just outstanding," Schneider said.

Walker survived a nervous first inning and Wood worked into the seventh for the Giants (45-34). Rogers got the hold and Doval closed it out for his 23rd save.

"When we can all work together like that and be on our A-game, we’re unstoppable," Walker said. "It’s really fun to see everybody be on their A-game and pick up everybody."

Gausman set the early tone by striking out the side in the first inning. Walker put runners on the corners in the bottom half before issuing three strikeouts of his own.

Gausman received a standing ovation from the Rogers Centre crowd of 36,004 after striking out LaMonte Wade Jr. in the fourth inning. It was his 1,500th career strikeout.

The 32-year-old hurler, who played for the Giants in 2020 and 2021, didn't allow a runner until issuing a two-out walk to J.D. Davis later in the frame.

San Francisco registered its first hit in the fifth inning when Estrada hit a seeing-eye single. He stole second, moved to third base on a balk and scored on a Patrick Bailey double.

Bichette, who leads the American League in hits (109) and multi-hit games (31), led off the sixth inning with a single but was left stranded. Toronto left seven runners on base to four for San Francisco.

With his pitch count up to 106, Gausman was replaced by Nate Pearson in the seventh inning.

Wood (3-2), who allowed five hits and had seven strikeouts, was pulled in the bottom half after giving up a leadoff double to Daulton Varsho.

Right-fielder Michael Conforto had a read on the Varsho liner but bobbled the ball after trying to make a jumping catch on the warning track.

Whit Merrifield moved Varsho to third with a grounder but Rogers fanned Danny Jansen and Cavan Biggio to keep the shutout intact.

Brandon Belt doubled in the eighth inning. It was his first game against his former team since signing with Toronto in the off-season. Belt won two World Series titles over his 12 seasons with San Francisco.

Toronto reliever Erik Swanson gave up both runs in the ninth. The game took two hours 45 minutes to play.

SHELL GAME

Alek Manoah's struggles continued Tuesday in his first start in the Florida Complex League since his demotion on June 6. Toronto's Opening Day starter gave up 11 earned runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Manoah has been working out of the Blue Jays' player development complex in Dunedin, Fla. There is no timeline for his potential return to the big leagues.

ZACH ALMOST BACK

Blue Jays reliever Zach Pop was scheduled to pitch for triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday against the Worcester Red Sox. Pop, from Brampton, Ont., has been on the injured list since May 5 with a right hamstring strain.

COMING UP

The Blue Jays were expected to go with a bullpen day on Wednesday against Giants right-hander Logan Webb (7-6, 3.16 earned-run average). It wasn't immediately clear which Toronto reliever would get the start.

Toronto's Chris Bassitt (7-5, 4.32) is tabbed for Thursday's series finale. The Giants have yet to announce their starter for that game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press