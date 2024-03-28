No Superpowers For Kristen Stewart: “I Will Likely Never Do A Marvel Movie”

Add Kristen Stewart to the list of actors you won’t see in a Marvel movie anytime soon.

“I will likely never do a Marvel movie … it sounds like a f*cking nightmare, actually,” Stewart said Tuesday on the Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast. She is not alone.

More from Deadline

Last Month, Ray Winstone said he almost quit Marvel’s Black Widow because it was such a hassle.

“It was fine until you have to do the reshoots,” said Winstone. “Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong…That’s the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying, because you feel like you’re doing great work.”

Nicolas Cage also recently expressed his reluctance to return to comic-book fare.

“Would I return to the comic book genre?” Cage asked himself earlier this month. He answered with a lukewarm, “I guess never say never.”

“Come on, I’ve grown up. That’s not who I am anymore,” he explained.

And then there’s Martin Scorsese, who has been outspoken for years about his opposition to the genre.

“It’s manufactured content,” he told GQ last year. “It’s almost like AI making a film.”

In Stewart’s case, Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast host Amanda Hirsch suggested the actress might have fit well as Spider-Man’s love interest Mary Jane Watson at one point in her career. Stewart’s reply echoed Scorsese’s comments.

“What ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes…if Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.