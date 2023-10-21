No-strings-attached cash welcomed rurally

Shuniah, Ont. — Rural Thunder Bay residents who were dinged by hefty property taxes this year might take some comfort in knowing their communities will have some extra cash in hand before they set their budgets for next year. The province announced on Friday $500 million in grants for nearly 400 northern and rural municipalities so they can make ends meet in 2024. The annual top-ups, which have no strings attached, “remain critical to municipal governments,” Association of Municipalities of Ontario president Colin Best said in a news release. By law, Ontario municipalities are not permitted to run budget deficits — unlike their provincial and federal counterparts. The portion of Friday’s announcement allotted to Shuniah Township — nearly $880,000 — amounts to $400 per household and is a “crucial” injection for that community, said chief administrator Paul Greenwood. “We’re fortunate we currently have a relatively stable amount year over year,” Greenwood said. “For some perspective,” he added “a one-per-cent increase in our municipal taxes equates to approximately $54,000, and our (provincial top-up) funding for 2024 is $879,400.” Said Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry: “It helps, for sure.” Gillies Township, where property owners were saddled with an overall tax increase this year of nearly 26 per cent, received $170,000 for 2024. Gillies residents weren’t the only ones who faced a big increase in 2023: in Conmee, the levy was hiked by nearly 15 per cent on a $2.1-million budget. According to the province, Conmee is to receive nearly $206,000 in top-up funding for next year. The three other rural Thunder Bay municipalities were also topped up: Oliver Paipoonge ($953,000), Neebing ($541,000) and O’Connor ($158,000). Thunder Bay is to receive roughly $21 million in 2024, while Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury are to get $17.8 million and $21.6 million respectively, the province said. The top-up fund, formally known as the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF), assists municipalities with challenging fiscal circumstances, supports areas with limited property assessment and helps municipalities adjust to “year-over-year funding changes,” a program backgrounder says.

CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER, The Chronicle-Journal