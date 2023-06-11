No space? No problem, how some fans watched TCU-Indiana State at Lupton Stadium

Despite a delayed start time, TCU baseball fans came out in droves to see the Horned Frogs play Indiana State on Saturday in the NCAA Super Regional at Lupton Stadium.

Fans stood in line hours before gates opened at 5:30 p.m. Once they got in, they scrambled to find space in the grassy berm behind right field.

The berm got crowded so fast, some fans had to improvise.

That meant finding a seat — or climbing to make one of their own.

TCU fans found any way to take in the action from a packed Lupton Stadium, including climbing the trees outside the stadium.

It’s fitting the Frog faithful would use the trees to see the game, as the mascot for Indiana State is the Sycamores.

Game one on Friday brought a record-setting 8,812 fans to Lupton Stadium.

That record may be on pace to be set again in game two.

Lupton’s seating capacity Is 4,500, which sold out hours after they went on sale days earlier. Any other tickets sold were considered general admission, so it’s a race to grab the best spot In the grass.