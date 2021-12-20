‘No snow, no problem.’ Man makes snowman out of tumbleweed in West Texas, photos show

Refusing to allow a lack of snow to dampen his Christmas spirit, a West Texas man made a ”snowman” out of tumbleweed, photos show.

“HOwdy HO HO everyone and Merry Christmas from West Texas,” Bert Karmels, of Greenwood, wrote in a Dec. 18 Facebook post, sharing a photo of “Dusty the ain’t-got-no-snow-man.”

Dusty’s resemblance to Frosty the Snowman is almost uncanny – the beady black eyes, the orange triangle nose, the twig-like arms – but where Frosty dons a top hat and wields a broom, his southern cousin carries a lasso and wears a bright-red Stetson befitting a heroic lawman. They are not the same.

Frosty wouldn’t last a day in the Texas sun. Dusty is made of sterner stuff, fearing nothing but a strong wind or lit match.

Dusty lit up at night.

This handsome cowboy has been raising holiday cheer and catching attention online since Karmels cobbled him together. As of Dec. 20, Karmels’ post has been over 500 times.

“Love it!!!” one commenter wrote. “That’s definitely a West Texas Christmas.”

“No snow, no problem,” wrote another.

“Christmas comes in all shapes and sizes!” a third comment read. “Santa rides a horse here!”

The tumbleweedman left one woman feeling nostalgic for West Texas Christmases past.

“This makes me homesick,” she said. “Merry Christmas from an old Midland Bulldog.”

Another commenter reminded everyone that, when it comes to the weather in Texas, nothing is a certainty.

“No snow in Texas yet? Give it a day or two. Never know what to expect in Texas!”

Greenwood is a small community about 11 miles east of Midland.

