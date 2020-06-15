A man receives a nasal swab at The Float @ Marina Bay on 12 June 2020. The site is now a regional COVID-19 screening centre. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 214 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday (15 June) noon, bringing the total number of cases to 40,818.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are three cases in the community, all of whom are work pass holders. There are no Singaporean/permanent resident cases,” said the MOH, adding that the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The ministry said that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory, and Tuas View Dormitory.

The four are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 such workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

Over 20,000 infected foreign workers have recovered, added Teo.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

JUST IN: No Singapore residents among 214 new COVID-19 infections; 3 community cases

Over 29,500 have recovered

With 781 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Sunday, 29,589 cases – some 73 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over 10,000 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 26 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 10 others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another three, including the 44-year-old male Indian national who died on Monday, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 8 June, the ministry has conducted 488,695 swab tests, of which 284,963 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 85,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 50,000 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

