No Singapore residents among 151 new COVID-19 infections; 2 community cases

A man receives a nasal swab at The Float @ Marina Bay on 12 June 2020. The site is now a regional COVID-19 screening centre. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — In its lowest daily reported tally in over two months, the Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 151 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday (16 June) noon, bringing the total number of cases to 40,969.

There are no Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new cases for the second consecutive day. The latest tally is the lowest since the 142 cases reported on 8 April.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Based on our investigations so far, there are two cases in the community, both of whom are work pass holders. There are no Singaporean/permanent resident cases,” said the MOH, adding that the vast majority are foreign workers living in dormitories.

The ministry said that more details will be provided in its press release issued at night.

Dozens of clusters linked to foreign worker dorms have been identified thus far, including Singapore’s largest cluster of over 2,700 cases linked to S11 Dormitory@Punggol, followed by Sungei Tengah Lodge, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory, and Tuas View Dormitory.

The four are among the 25 dorms that have been gazetted as isolation areas. Some 400,000 such workers live in dorms here in Singapore.

About 10 per cent of some 400,000 such workers who live in dorms here have been cleared of the infection, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on 1 June during a press conference. Over 20,000 infected foreign workers have recovered, she added.

The story will be updated later at night.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

JUST IN: No Singapore residents among 151 new COVID-19 infections; 2 community caseshttps://t.co/CCdiq6yCRz pic.twitter.com/q9wOJQpLKz — Yahoo Singapore (@YahooSG) June 16, 2020

Over 30,300 have recovered

Story continues

With 777 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Monday, 30,366 cases – some 74 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Some 10,000 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 26 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 10 others who tested positive for the virus have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another three, including the 44-year-old male Indian national who died on Monday, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 8 June, the ministry has conducted 488,695 swab tests, of which 284,963 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 85,700 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 50,000 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

COVID-19: Phase 2 reopening to start on Friday, social groups and household visitors capped at 5

COVID-19: Singapore residents still urged to defer all travel abroad amid Phase 2 reopening

COVID-19: Retail businesses can reopen physical outlets on Friday with safety measures in place

COVID-19: Bangladeshi case allowed into Singapore 'on medical grounds' – MOH

On The Mic: Data security amid a pandemic – Who can we trust?