No simple matter: the giant Euclid telescope mission could find missing part of universe

The Euclid space telescope will peer 10 billion years into the past - ESA/PA

A mission to find the missing 95 per cent of the universe is due to launch on Saturday in a journey which could shed light on mysterious dark forces which helped shape Earth.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is sending up a massive telescope to look for dark energy and dark matter, two of the most mysterious and important forces in the cosmos, which are responsible for dragging galaxies further apart and binding them together.

Just five per cent of the universe is visible. The rest is made up of strange unknowns whose presence can only be inferred by their influence on the universe.

Without dark energy the universe would not continue to accelerate as it expands, while galaxies rely on the gravitational heft of dark matter to keep them together. Both have been notoriously difficult to pin down.

“It’s very difficult to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat,” said Prof Henk Hoekstra, cosmology coordinator of the Euclid Consortium.

“We lack a good theory. So far nobody has come up with a good explanation.”

The £1.2 billion Euclid space telescope, which includes a camera developed by University College London, will peer 10 billion years into the past to find out how dark energy and matter shaped the early universe and how it has changed over time.

Euclid is secured on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket - ESA/SpaceX/PA

The telescope’s enormous field of vision is 250 times larger than the Hubble Space Telescope and once functioning will create more data in one day than Hubble has ever produced/ It will create the largest, most accurate 3-D map of space and time ever achieved.

The two instruments on board, one in the visible light spectrum and the other in the infra-red, will capture their impact on 1.5 billion galaxies – more than one third of the visible sky, and probe 70 per cent of cosmic time.

The project is 20 years in the making and has involved more than 2,500 scientists and engineers, many from Britain.

Dr Paul McNamara, the astronomy and astrophysics coordinator for Euclid at ESA, originally from Glasgow, said: “If we think about the universe, only five per cent is stuff we are made of, about 25 per cent is dark matter and the rest is dark energy.

“Dark matter doesn’t interact with normal matter. So there could be dark matter in this room we just never know about it. It doesn’t interact with us.”

Seeded the formation of galaxies

Scientists believe that after the Big Bang dark matter and visible matter began to form little clumps which seeded the formation of galaxies.

Although dark energy existed at the time, the universe was so small that dark matter was the overriding force. But about five billion years ago the universe had expanded to such an extent that dark energy became the driving force, speeding up expansion.

The change might have had a large impact on the universe and consequently Earth.

“It could well be that if we didn’t have that expansion we wouldn’t have the physics that we do,” said Dr McNamara.

The idea that the universe is being kept in static equilibrium by an invisible pervading energy was first proposed by Albert Einstein in 1917, who dubbed it the “cosmological constant”.

The mission could determine whether dark energy is vacuum energy - ESA/SpaceX/PA

The telescope could prove Einstein was correct, or usher in an entirely new era of cosmology.

It has the potential to determine whether dark energy is vacuum energy – where particles pop in and out existence in empty space – a finding that would force scientists to revise theories of particle physics.

Prof Tom Kitching, of UCL Mullard Space Science Laboratory, who is one of four science coordinators for Euclid, said: “The puzzles we hope to address are fundamental.

“What is dark energy? Is it vacuum energy? Is it a new particle field that we didn’t expect?

“Or it may be Einstein’s theory of gravity that is wrong. Whatever the answer, a revolution in physics is almost guaranteed.”

A parking spot in space

The mission is due for lift-off from SpaceX, Cape Canaveral in Florida, at 4:12 pm BST on Saturday July1 2023, on a Falcon 9 rocket.

It was originally scheduled to launch on a Russian Soyuz rocket, but the war with Ukraine has caused a rift between the Russian and European space agencies.

Once in space, Euclid will travel more than one million miles away from the Sun to a point called Lagrange 2, where gravitational forces cancel out, essentially creating a parking spot in space.

Unlike normal matter, dark matter does not reflect or emit light. To map it, the Euclid mission will use a technique called weak gravitational lensing which works by measuring how much light is bent on its way through space, a good indicator of where dark matter is lurking.

