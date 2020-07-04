Unrelenting extreme heat, dry conditions in Ontario may intensify

The stretch of hot, humid and dry weather in Ontario is unyielding, with a carbon copy pattern holding on through the weekend and beyond. Heat warnings are peppered across the province. In fact, it may worsen as we head into early to mid-week. On Saturday, the greatest opportunity for rain will be in the north, as a front may spark severe thunderstorms from Timmins to Kenora. For a closer look, read below.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS:

Hot, dry conditions through the weekend and beyond

Widespread severe storm risk in northern Ontario Saturday

Dry, hot pattern will continue through most of next week

SATURDAY: NO RELIEF FROM HEAT, SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL IN NORTH

The stagnant pattern of heat, humidity and dry conditions in Ontario is showing no signs of letting up soon, as daytime highs won't budge on Saturday, with many locales in the south and Nickel Belt region hitting the low-30s. With the humidity, it will feel more like the mid or upper-30s. Heat warnings remain in effect for areas in the north and south.

ONRiskSat

The only places that have a reasonable chance of seeing rain will be in the north, where a front could set off severe-level storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Areas at risk are far-reaching, stretching from Timmins to Kenora. The main hazards include heavy rain and small hail.

SUNDAY: MORE OF THE SAME CONDITIONS, STORM RISK MOVES SOUTH

On Sunday, the chance for non-severe thunderstorms will move further south into the Nickel Belt, cottage country and eastern regions. Any that do develop are expected to remain non-severe and could bring heavy rainfall.

ONRiskSun

The intense heat, humidity will remain, with daytime highs not straying much from Saturday's across the province. Humidex values may actually be slightly higher in many locales, approaching the 40-degree mark in the GTA and southwest.

LOOK AHEAD: EXTENDED HOT, HUMID AND DRY PATTERN CONTINUES

The stretch of sweltering heat and humidity will continue for most of next week, with temperatures near or above 30°C. Next Tuesday looks to be especially hot, with the potential for many places to reach the mid-30s, with the humidex topping 40. The extended heat could bring 7+ consecutive days of 30-degree temperatures or greater for some areas in southern Ontario.

ONTuesTemp

The very dry pattern continues across the region through the first half of next week. A greater chance for more widespread thunderstorms will occur during the second half of next week, but no widespread soaking rain is in sight, yet. Some temporary relief from the heat is expected for next weekend or into the following week, but overall, the hot pattern continues into mid-July.

Check back for updates as we continue to monitor the forecast.