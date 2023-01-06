No significant injuries reported after a plane crash in Central Kentucky, police say

Three people managed to walk away from a small plane crash in Bourbon County Thursday without any significant injuries, according to Kentucky State Police.

Trooper David Jones said the accident happened at a private airstrip off Houston Antioch Road. A private single-engine airplane was not able to get airborne and ran into a fence at the end of the runway, he said.

One person suffered minor scratches as a result of the crash, Jones said. The other two occupants were uninjured. The plane was totaled from the crash, according to Jones.

It’s not clear what caused the crash, Jones said.