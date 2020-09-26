No sign of peace at Barcelona as Messi simmers and Suárez says goodbye

“It’s been a mad month; lots of things you would never have imagined happened,” Luis Suárez said and it wasn’t over yet – at least not for the men he was leaving behind. On Thursday afternoon, the Uruguayan sat at the Camp Nou, holding back the tears as he announced his departure after six years and 198 goals. On Friday morning, two days before the start of their season, Lionel Messi turned up for training alone, the absence of his best friend hitting home and the Argentinian hitting out.

“I was already getting the idea into my head but today I walked into the dressing room and the penny dropped,” Barcelona’s captain wrote. “How hard it’s going to be to not share every day with you. It’s going to be strange to see you in a different shirt and even more so to play against you. You deserved to depart as what you are: one of the most important players in the club’s history. Not for them to kick you out like they did. But truth is, nothing surprises me any more.” It was exactly a month since Messi had sent a burofax to the Camp Nou, telling them he was leaving. Thirty-one days later, the man who wanted to go was still there and the man who wanted to stay had gone. As for the man Messi blames, the president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, he reached the end of the month still standing. All around him, though, the building is burning.

On Sunday night, Barcelona’s league season finally starts against Villarreal, Ronald Koeman taking charge of his first game. Rarely has a football club needed the football so badly. The question is whether it will really help: the game tends to find a way to eclipse all else, offering an escape from your problems but Barcelona’s are profound and there is no promise of peace, still less any sign of a lasting solution. No promise either that this will be any better on the pitch, not least because Messi’s remarks demonstrate that he is not ready to let go, to leave it all behind.

Too much has happened and too little has changed for that, all of it played out in public, the wounds open. Between 25 August and 25 September, so much went on that it was hard to keep up and harder still to see how it can be overcome.

There were the departures of Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Nélson Semedo and now Suárez – a deal that Barcelona had reneged on at the last minute – the decision to deny Riqui Puig a first-team place and the failure so far to bring in replacements. The first steps for a new manager and the revelation that they hadn’t officially informed the old manager of his sacking. And the 20,687 signatures that arrived at the Camp Nou forcing a vote of no confidence in the president.

View photos Luis Suárez left Barcelona on Thursday, leaving Lionel Messi to lament ‘how hard it’s going to be to not share every day with you – it’s going to be strange to see you in a different shirt’. Photograph: Lluís Gené/AFP/Getty Images More

Above all, there was Messi, who dominates everything at the Camp Nou. Him staying was a “victory” that feels more like a defeat with every day, an expression of how broken it had become. On the day he announced that he was staying, he said he no longer felt happy at Barcelona, tore into the president for breaking his word, and described his club as one with no plan and no direction: instead they “juggle and plug holes”.

Managers quickly realise that at Barcelona you do what you can, not what you want. Changing that is not so simple

They still are, Koeman seeking solutions with tools not entirely of his choosing. There is even a suspicion that Suárez’s departure was a club decision, not the coach’s. Managers quickly realise that at Barcelona you do what you can, not what you want. Changing that is not so simple.

Exercising change is not either. In the three pre-season games they have played, the Dutchman has revealed his preference to play a 4-2-3-1. It is clear he wants his team to be more dynamic and a little more direct, to have greater pace; it is less clear that he has the players to do that. The revolution has not arrived, and not just because it is early still. He has been unable to change everything: the clear-out is incomplete and the new full-back, centre-back and centre-forward he wants have not arrived yet and still may not.

