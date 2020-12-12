No-show prison workers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

Joseph Neff and Alysia Santo, The Marshall Project
·11 min read

When Darrell Adams showed up for an overnight shift at the Marshall County Correctional Facility in rural Mississippi, he was one of six officers guarding about 1,000 prisoners.

Adams said he thought that was normal; only half-a-dozen guards had been turning up each night during the three months he’d worked at the prison, which is run by Management & Training Corporation. He didn’t know the state’s contract with MTC required at least 19 officers.

On April 3, 2019, Adams escorted a nurse to deliver medicine in a unit where the most dangerous prisoners were held in solitary confinement. The contract required a sergeant and an officer to be there at all times. But that night, Adams and the nurse said, he was the sole guard working the unit, and was also covering for six absent officers in three other buildings.

More: Modern day debtors prison? Mississippi makes people work to pay off debt

As Adams was leaving the unit, a prisoner slipped out of his cell, sneaked up behind Adams and smashed his head into the steel door frame. As the nurse watched in horror, the prisoner dragged Adams inside the cell block, shut the door and beat him unconscious.

Danger for people, profit for companies

Prisons across the country, both public and private, are struggling with staff shortages. But the circumstances that led to the attack on Adams illustrate a perverse financial incentive unique to private prisons: While fewer workers means more danger for staff and incarcerated people, it can create more profit for companies like MTC.

Closer Look: Gangs powerful in Mississippi's privately run prisons

This problem is acute in Mississippi, where state officials failed to enforce contractual penalties that punish short staffing. Instead, they continued to pay MTC the salaries of absent employees, aka ghost workers.

A prisoner shattered Darrell Adams&#x002019; eye socket, cheek and jaw in a beating in April 2019. Adams has since left his job at Marshall County Correctional Facility.
A prisoner shattered Darrell Adams’ eye socket, cheek and jaw in a beating in April 2019. Adams has since left his job at Marshall County Correctional Facility.

By contract, MTC must have a set number of guards on every shift at its three Mississippi prisons. When a mandatory position isn’t filled, the company is supposed to repay the state the wages plus a 25 percent penalty. At the prison where Adams was attacked, the company paid some refunds to the state for several years. But MTC invoices show those repayments dropped from more than $700,000 in 2017 to only $23,000 in 2018, even as the staff vacancy rate rose.

In the company’s two other Mississippi prisons, MTC didn’t repay a penny from 2013 to 2019, despite understaffing, allowing the company to pocket millions of taxpayers’ dollars for ghost workers’ pay, according to records analyzed by The Marshall Project.

Other states have forced MTC and other prison companies to pay back millions of dollars for vacant positions and other contractual violations. Some came to light after riots, escapes, murders and sexual assaults drew attention to the company’s staffing shortfalls.

Neither MTC nor state officials would discuss how much the company owes for unfilled shifts. To estimate that amount, The Marshall Project obtained the company’s monthly invoices through public records requests, as well as data on vacant positions MTC submitted to the state from 2013 to 2019. Our analysis showed that MTC should have repaid about :

  • $6 million at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility

  • $950,000 at East Mississippi Correctional Facility

  • $800,000 at Marshall

MTC spokesman Issa Arnita declined to address our analysis. He attributed staff shortages to low pay resulting from a state law that requires private prisons to cost 10 percent less to operate than public facilities, as well as the small labor pools near the rural prisons.

“Attempting to make a connection between staff shortages and profit is reckless and wrong,” Arnita said. “Our goal is always to have all vacancies filled.”

Timeline: 180 years of Mississippi prison history

After eight years of contracting with MTC, the Mississippi Department of Corrections said that in recent months it began withholding payments from the company for failing to meet staffing requirements. Commissioner of Corrections Burl Cain declined an interview request.

In a statement, he said his department has withheld $208,000 from MTC for unfilled positions since he took office in June.

Long history of failing to meet obligations

Although MTC is the nation’s third-largest private prison company, it lacks the high public profile and notoriety of its larger publicly traded rivals, CoreCivic and GEO Group.

Based in Centerville, Utah, MTC is privately owned and run by a prominent Utah family, the Marquardts. Through the company spokesman, members of the family declined to comment.

Created to seek contracts to operate federal job training centers, MTC expanded into private prisons in 1987. The company now runs 20 prisons in the United States and two overseas, as well as five immigrant detention facilities. Dun & Bradstreet reports the company had annual revenues of $667 million.

MTC has a long history of failing to meet contractual obligations in its prisons, in some cases with violent consequences.

In 2006, the company built what was then the nation’s largest immigration detention facility north of Brownsville, Texas. It was understaffed, according to lawyers and human rights groups, and there were complaints of poor medical care and nutrition, as well as allegations of physical and sexual abuse of detainees. MTC’s spokesman said those claims were “not true and were never substantiated.” The federal government closed the facility in 2015 after prisoners seized control for two days and set it on fire, leading the government to declare it “uninhabitable.”

A similar situation unfolded at the Kingman prison in Arizona, which MTC was hired to run in 2004. Two years later, prison officials said MTC’s understaffing violated its contract. But the dysfunction at Kingman wasn’t fully revealed until 2010, when a group of prisoners escaped and carjacked and murdered a retired couple. State investigators blamed a broken alarm system, unsecured doors, and untrained staff.

Arizona prison officials levied nearly $2 million in fines between 2006 and 2013 for understaffing. Still, the deficiencies remained. In 2015, a three-day riot broke out; 16 people were injured and the facility was badly damaged. State officials described “a culture of disorganization, disengagement, and disregard,” and soon after, the governor cancelled MTC’s contract. The company disputes the state’s findings.

Get the news important to you sent directly to your inbox.

In Mississippi, MTC understaffing was an issue at a 2018 trial after civil rights groups sued over bad prison conditions. The corrections commissioner at the time, Pelicia Hall, took the witness stand and was asked whether MTC had repaid the state for ghost workers.

“I am not aware of that,” Hall testified. She did not respond to messages from The Marshall Project.

Even after that court appearance, Hall and other prison officials failed to impose financial penalties on MTC as low staffing made its prisons increasingly dangerous.

Wilkinson, a high-security prison for 950 men, was so violent and understaffed that its then-warden admitted in a 2018 internal audit that he had ceded control to prison gangs. Yet MTC invoices show the company refunded nothing to the state for vacant positions at Wilkinson between 2013 and 2019. The state paid MTC $87 million to run the prison over this period.

Investigation: Mississippi prisons 'a ticking time bomb': How did we get here? Who's at fault?

In the internal audit, MTC noted that Wilkinson routinely failed to fill two or three mandatory positions every shift. The overnight shift was the worst: A dozen officers have told The Marshall Project that it was common for five or six guards to run the prison when the contract called for a minimum of 30 overnight.

Markus Chatman, 31, had been working at Wilkinson for two months when he was stabbed in May of 2019 in the prison’s most dangerous unit.

He and his coworkers were escorting men to and from the showers one afternoon when a prisoner pulled out a shank and demanded his keys. Chatman says the other two officers fled as he struggled with the prisoner, who stabbed him in the back and collarbone and sliced his arm. He estimated only a dozen guards had shown up to work the day he was attacked; the contract requires 43 officers on the day shift.

Chatman returned to work but quit a few weeks later. The prison is “very understaffed,” he said. People fail to show up for shifts so often, he said, “you wouldn’t believe they still had a job there,” he said.

MTC did not respond to questions about Chatman’s assertions.

It’s difficult to put an exact dollar amount on how much MTC owes the state for ghost workers. The Marshall Project’s estimate is conservative and based on MTC invoices and monthly vacancy reports. A former manager said Wilkinson undoubtedly owed the state more than The Marshall Project’s estimate of $6 million.

More precise numbers could have been found in shift rosters filed with the state, but Mississippi officials denied The Marshall Project’s public records request for those documents. Payroll data would be even more exact, but those records are not public because they are maintained by MTC. Employee pay is the single biggest cost of running a prison.

MTC went to court to try to redact staffing patterns from contracts that have been posted for years on the website transparency.mississippi.gov. The Marshall Project is suing to obtain weekly reports from state officials responsible for monitoring the prisons; the corrections department had agreed to provide these records until MTC intervened, citing security concerns.

“Private prison companies are always trying to minimize their operating costs, because that is how they increase their margins and revenue,” said Shahrzad Habibi, research and policy director of In the Public Interest, which opposes privatization of public services. Habibi has analyzed dozens of private prison contracts nationwide, and says understaffing and paying subpar wages are common ways to increase profits.

“That’s taxpayer money that could actually be reinvested in the system to make it better,” she said.

Eroding safety, medical care

At the Marshall prison, short staffing eroded medical care, according to Dr. Amy Woods, who according to court records fought with prison officials when they refused to take injured prisoners to the hospital for appropriate medical care.

Woods worked for Centurion, a private health care provider hired by the corrections department. She declined to speak with The Marshall Project, but her story is detailed in the federal employment lawsuit she filed against MTC, Centurion, and the warden after she was pushed out last year. MTC declined to discuss the case.

Woods’ suit said that in April 2019, the warden delayed her order to take a prisoner who said he was raped to a hospital for evaluation, even though DNA evidence must be collected as soon as possible.

Two months later, a nurse told Woods that a prisoner bit off a big chunk of another man’s ear, according to Woods’ lawsuit. Fearing the victim could bleed to death, Woods ordered he be taken to the local hospital. The emergency doctor said the injury was too severe to be treated there, and urged Woods to transfer the man to a medical center in Jackson, the state capital.

Donate to The Marshall Project here

In-depth coverage: Not enough guards, too many inmates: Mississippi prisons a perilous place to work

Woods agreed, the lawsuit says. But a prison captain told Woods that there were not enough guards available and ordered the man returned to prison. Woods recalled her reply: “If his ear rots off and he sues someone, it's going to be you and not me.” Prison officials eventually relented and sent the man to Jackson late that afternoon.

Two days after that incident, the warden accused Woods of disclosing the short staffing problems to a local legislator who chaired the House Corrections Committee, her lawsuit says. Woods denied it.

That legislator was state Rep. Bill Kinkade, who testified in a deposition in Woods’ case that a different prison employee had complained that the extreme short staffing made Marshall dangerous for staff and prisoners. Kinkade said he took his concerns to top state corrections officials, but the short staffing continued.

The warden revoked Woods’ security clearance, effectively firing her, even though she worked for Centurion. Kinkade, the warden, and MTC declined to comment on Woods' case, which is scheduled for trial in January. Centurion did not respond to requests for comment.

Darrell Adams was working the overnight shift at the understaffed Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs, Miss., when he was beaten unconscious by a prisoner in 2019.
Darrell Adams was working the overnight shift at the understaffed Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs, Miss., when he was beaten unconscious by a prisoner in 2019.

For those who work at MTC prisons, the consequences of the short staffing can be permanent. Adams, the corrections officer beaten at Marshall last year, said he doesn’t remember being attacked. He slipped in and out of consciousness as he was put on a helicopter and flown to a trauma center in Memphis, where doctors diagnosed traumatic brain injury, he said. Surgeons used six slim metal strips to wire together his shattered eye socket, cheek and jaw.

Adams never returned to Marshall. He drives a tow truck now. He says that throbbing pain in his cheek reminds him daily of his three months as a correctional officer.

“I really want somebody to crack down on this prison, because this prison really dropped the ball,” he said. “I should have never been there by myself.”

This investigation was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system, Mississippi Today and Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No-show prison workers cost Mississippi taxpayers millions

Latest Stories

  • UFC's Dana White says he's meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov next month about possible return

    It's been less than two months since the UFC lightweight champion announced his abrupt retirement.

  • Wayne Gretzky rookie card sells for record amount at auction

    A Wayne Gretzky rookie card sold to a buyer for $1.29 million, making it the first hockey card in history to fetch more than $1 million.

  • Canada unveils 25-man roster for world junior championship

    Six returnees from last winter’s gold medal-winning squad will headline the team, including forwards Quinton Byfield, Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Dawson Mercer, as well as defensemen Bowen Byram and Jamie Drysdale.

  • The 10 major offseason developments you need to know before the 2020-21 NBA season

    The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, just two months after the league crowned its champion in the Orlando bubble and a month after the draft and free agency were condensed into a single week. It has been a whirlwind, so we are here with the Cliff’s Notes: Our 10 things you need to know from this offseason.

  • Will Giannis re-sign - and if not, how will it affect the Bucks this season?

    Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill break down the two-time MVP's pending decision to stay in Milwaukee, whether or not he'll sign his supermax deal and if he doesn't -- how it will hang over the team during the upcoming season.

  • Shapiro hopes Blue Jays can play at home next season, but team eyeing contingencies

    Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is optimistic his team will be able play in Toronto next season, but adds there are currently too many variables to begin planning.

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Kyrie Irving calls media 'pawns,' hopes $25,000 fine helps 'marginalized communities in need'

    Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.

  • Why the Bills are poised for a win against the Steelers | More Football

    With key players missing on defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in tough to keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense.

  • Disney is bringing back the Mighty Ducks franchise with new series

    Disney is brining back the Mighty Ducks in a new streaming series.

  • How to navigate Fantasy Basketball Category leagues in 2020-21

    About to start your fantasy basketball season but unsure how to navigate your Category league? We can help.

  • Anthony Joshua predicts he'll KO Kubrat Pulev in 'Rounds 7 to 9'

    Ahead of his blockbuster world title defense against Kubrat Pulev December 12 on DAZN, Anthony Joshua predicts a knockout in Rounds 7 through 9 and discusses a fight with Tyson Fury in 2021.

  • Seahawks' Adams insists Jets are just next team on schedule

    RENTON, Wash. — As much as he may try to avoid it, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is a big part of the story this week.“This game is very important because like I said it’s the next one,” Adams said on Friday. “Obviously it is against the Jets, my former team. But I’m not here to make it about me.”Adams spoke at length about Sunday’s matchup against winless New York, the first time he’ll be facing the team that drafted him with the No. 6 overall selection three years ago.Adams was forthright, honest and a little vulnerable on Friday. He talked about his departure from New York, reiterating that he didn’t feel valued by the Jets' front office. He spoke of battling depression at times last year when he was in the midst of an All-Pro season.He said he had no ill feelings toward the Jets' embattled coach.“I do not hate Adam Gase,” Adams announced.And Adams said he couldn’t wait to try and hit Sam Darnold for the first time.“I have a lot of respect for Sam,” Adams said. “Just to face him and he doesn’t have a red jersey on, because I’m kind of used to that, so it’s going to be fun.”Adams forced his way out of New York in the off-season. The Jets dealt the disgruntled star safety to the Seahawks in July, splitting with a gifted player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.New York received a massive haul in the deal, sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald.“There’s no hard feelings toward them. They had different views. I had a different view,” Adams said. “But at the end of the day I’m just happy to be where I am. I have an organization that believes in me, believes I can get it done and thinks highly of me so that’s all I can ask for. It’s just all about respect for me.”While it was painful for Seattle to relinquish that much draft capital, the trade has been mostly successful. Adams has not been his best in pass coverage, but his play in run support and as a blitzer has made a major impact.Adams has 7 1/2 sacks, and one more would break the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back.“Breaking the record, I said I was going to do it last year and I failed. And I always told myself, whenever I put my mind to something I’m gonna get it done,” Adams said. “That’s just how I’m wired. It doesn’t matter what team is out there, it’s the next game. Obviously we’re playing against the Jets and that’s that is my former team. Will it be sweet? Yes, of course. But at the end of the day I’m going out there to continue to do my job.”NOTES: Starting RT Brandon Shell (ankle) was not listed on the injury report and is expected to start against the Jets. Shell had missed the previous two games. ... DE Carlos Dunlap (foot) is questionable and coach Pete Carroll said he’d be a game-time decision.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press

  • LaMelo Ball says he isn't spending the money from his $35.1 million Hornets contract

    The Hornets rookie has plenty of other revenue streams.

  • Tobias Harris after Brandon Bernard’s execution: ‘I don’t fight a death with a death’

    Tobias Harris wants the death penalty abolished.

  • Dabo Swinney thinks the playoff committee should favor teams that have played more games

    No. 4 Ohio State is set to play just six games before the playoff in 2020 while No. 3 Clemson will play 11.

  • New Phillies boss Dombrowski plans retool, not rebuild

    Dave Dombrowski wants to win again sooner rather than later.The longtime executive moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in September as a consultant for Music City Baseball but found out this week that expansion won't be entertained for more than a year at least. So he finalized a deal Friday to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, convinced the team is not far from its first World Series title since 2008.“I consider a retool, not a rebuild for sure,” Dombrowski said. “There’s too many good players on the club.”He views the Phillies as “sort of a sleeping giant because they’ve got a big market. And they’ve got a good, solid owner that wants to spend money to win.”“It’s the passionate East Coast baseball city, right? Quick to boo if things don’t work, but great to cheer,” he said. “So there’s a lot of upside potential. But then I will also say that over the last handful, half a dozen years, whatever it is, you sort of scratch your head and say, ‘Gee, I wonder why they’re not winning?’”He cited right fielder Bryce Harper, starting pitchers Aaron Nola, Zach Wheeler and Zach Eflin, manager Joe Girardi and managing partner John Middleton as cause of hope.“I know John wants to win. We have flexibility of finances,” Dombrowski said. “But when I say that, I don’t think it’s unlimited amount of funds. You always realize there’s some type of budget attached to that. We will work within that. But we’re also more, we want to win this year.”Recognizable for his silver hair and ever-present smile, Dombrowski led teams to division titles in seven of the last nine seasons. He became Boston’s president of baseball operations in August 2015 and celebrated in 2018 when the Red Sox set a club record with 108 wins and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series for their fourth title in 15 seasons.He was fired in September 2019 with a 76-67 record. His salary ran through October 2020, and he spurned interviews with several clubs that reached out this fall.Phillies president Andy MacPhail called again Saturday, and Dombrowski said he was told of the nebulous expansion timetable by MLB on Monday and Tuesday.Dombrowski spoke with Middleton for an hour on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday.“It was John reaching out and really trying to make me part of the Phillies organization,” Dombrowski said. “I feel very comfortable with him. I’ve known him throughout the years. He has a great reputation. I think he’s a great owner. Wants to win."Now 64, Dombrowski started work in 1977 on his thesis at Western Michigan’s Lee Honors College: “The General Manager, ‘The Man in the Middle.'” He took a job with the Chicago White Sox the following year, joined Montreal as director of player development for the 1987 season and became the Expos’ GM in July 1988. He moved on to the expansion Marlins as GM in September 1991 and switch to Detroit’s president in November 2002. When he was fired by the Tigers, he was hired by the Red Sox just two weeks later.Philadelphia finished third in the NL East at 28-32 in the pandemic-shortened season, losing seven of its last eight and winding up one game back for the NL’s second wild card. The Phillies missed the post-season for the ninth consecutive year, and Matt Klentak was reassigned after five seasons as general manager.In an industry crushed by the pandemic, Philadelphia had the 12th-highest payroll at a prorated $64.5 million as of Aug. 1. A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told The Associated Press the team lost $145 million during the shortened season played without fans.“I wouldn’t expect it to be at that same amount just last year,” Dombrowski said of the payroll. “There’s flexibility to do things. But I think we’ll look at each and every move in an intelligent fashion.“I don’t look at this as a situation where we’re one player away from winning,” he added. “I think we need to do a few things with this team. And I really don’t want to be sacrificing people that might be part of our future success for short-term gains if it’s not the difference maker."Dombrowski probably will hire a GM underneath him but won’t commit 100%. Klentak will have some yet-to-be-defined role, and Dombrowski plans to consult with senior adviser Pat Gillick, who engineered the team’s last title as GM from 2006-09. Dombrowski views Girardi as “a championship type of manager, and that’s what you look to have in every position. So we’re fortunate.”He would like to bring back catcher JT Realmuto, who is a free agent, but isn’t sure where negotiations will lead.Dombrowski’s team-building philosophy tends more toward traditional than avant-garde, though he has accepted some of the recent changes.“I’m a little old fashioned," he said. "I still like our starters to give us six-to-seven innings,” though he does believe in pitch limits. He is against trends toward pull hitting, values offence from his middle infielders and centre fielders more than he used to, and is convinced bullpen depth is more important than ever, though he believes in a specified closer.Dombrowski was infected with the novel coronavirus about a month ago — “It was not an easy couple of weeks” — and does not plan on going to the office in the near-term because no one is.“I guess right now it’s a Zoom world,” he said.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/Jake_SeinerRonald Blum, The Associated Press

  • Bradley Beal: 'It's been smooth sailing' with Russell Westbrook so far in Washington

    Though Russell Westbrook has his own unique history in the league, Bradley Beal said isn't "going to judge" him prematurely.

  • Week 14's top game: Steelers-Bills

    A win for Pittsburgh against the well-coached Buffalo will do a lot to calm the nerves of fans. This should be a good one as both these playoff-bound teams try to land another statement win before January.

  • Youth football coach who assaulted player now facing child abuse charges

    Gerrel Williams, coach of a 9-and-under team, twice struck a player in the helmet. The player's mother isn't pressing charges, but the local sheriff's office will.