No shortage of moisture in B.C. as another atmospheric river flows in

February has been a dry month for B.C.'s South Coast, but with the current deluge soaking the region, some cities such as Vancouver may actually end up with near normal rainfall totals for the month. Sunday afternoon will offer some reprieve from the precipitation, but another atmospheric river will push in with more rain and alpine snow, as well as gusty winds, in the evening hours -- persisting well into this week. More on how much rain and snow to expect, and how long it’ll last, below.

SUNDAY: BRIEF BREAK BEFORE NEXT POTENT SYSTEM MOVES IN

A surge of atmospheric moisture has spread over the South Coast, meaning a rise in temperatures to seasonable levels and ample amounts of rain returning to the region following a prolonged stretch of dry and, at times, cold weather.

The rain and snow associated with the first system will ease off Sunday afternoon, but there won't be much of a break as a more potent atmospheric river is right on its heels and will move in with more soggy weather in the evening.

The highest totals will fall over the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, where 75-100 mm of rain is possible through Monday. Across the Lower Mainland, most of rain will fall east of Vancouver, but the city itself can expect to see 50-75 mm.

It’s been exceptionally dry across the Lower Mainland this month. Vancouver typically sees about 100 mm of rain in February. The city’s airport had only recorded one-quarter that much through Friday. With all the rain in the forecast through Monday, we’re likely on track to come in near normal or even slightly above average against all odds.

Winds will ease Sunday morning, but the reprieve will be short-lived, however, as gusts start to pick up again in the evening, hitting up to 70 km/h along the coastline as another system pushes ashore. They will subside Monday morning.

Although there will be breaks in between, the rain and snow is expected to continue into Wednesday morning before winding down in the afternoon.

SIGNIFICANT MOUNTAIN SNOWS WILL LIKELY COMPLICATE TRAVEL

Low freezing levels will make this a much more interesting pattern for ski resorts and mountain passes. Freezing levels will generally hover around the 1000-1500 metre range.

Accumulating snow will blanket the province’s major mountain passes, likely leading to major travel disruptions through Monday. Special weather statements and snowfall warnings are in place as weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," ECCC says in the statement.

Through Monday, accumulations of 10-30+ cm of snowfall is peppered across the mountain passes. As a result, the avalanche danger rating has been elevated somewhat, with moderate to high levels for the mountain passes.

The soggy pattern continues through the middle of next week as additional systems will track into the South Coast. Then, a drier pattern is expected for the second week of March.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across British Columbia.

