How to Make a No-Sew Face Mask Using a Bandana

Do your part to protect yourself and others during the coronavirus pandemic. Since the CDC now recommends that everyone wear cloth face coverings in public, especially in grocery stores and pharmacies, it's more important than ever to make sure your face is properly covered. You can easily sew your own mask if you have fabric scraps and basic sewing skills, but just in case you need protection in a pinch, we've got you covered.

We've followed the U.S. Surgeon General's guidelines to create an easy-to-follow visual demonstration of how to make your own no-sew mask from something as simple as a cotton bandana (we found ours at Tractor Supply), t-shirt, or hand towel, plus a set of elastics and a standard coffee filter.

What you need:

2 rubber bands, hair elastics, or similar

cotton bandana, t-shirt, or similar cotton fabric

coffee filter or paper towel

While a bandana provides a basic level of coverage the CDC also recommends adding a coffee filter or similar paper material as an added layer of protection against potentially harmful particles in the air. For easy instructions, watch the video above, and simply add the filter as you fold the bandana, as shown below.

As we mentioned, a bandana is great in a pinch, but cotton fabrics with a tighter weave (like quilting fabrics or flannel) have proven to be even more effective. You can use the same no-sew folding method for any fabric square!

Don't forget: The CDC recommends machine-washing your mask or face covering—in this case, your bandana— on a regular basis, especially if you're wearing the mask frequently.

