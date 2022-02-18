No Sesso's FW22 Runway Honors the Journey of Black Womanhood

No Sesso's Fall/Winter 2022 "The Girls With Dolphin Earrings" collection pays tribute to Black opulence and womanhood through the themes of innocence, sensuality and maturity. The runway was depicted as a cinematic masterpiece inspired by the love of God or another person, highlighting the symbolism of a pair of dolphin earrings.

The earrings exude the capsule's energy, which brings forth a sense of empowerment and sexiness. Pia Davis, a co-designer of the range expands on this, saying: "Sex is an important conversation in this collection, [to] wear whatever you want and show skin. It's powerful when you have control of that." The presentation began with garments that featured school-inspired details such as patchwork knits and varsity ribbing. The range further expanded into looks exploring one's "Sundays Best," including gowns and suiting.

Denim-printed leather and brown houndstooth skin encapsulate corsets and silk gowns, featuring lingerie and bondage elements. Other standouts include the sheer bustier with dripping jeweled chains, a long winter down coat fused with a pinstripe blazer and a patchwork puffer crated from reworked materials. The show also debuted a much-anticipated collaboration with Levi's, which is expected to drop in late April.

Take a look at No Sesso's FW22 runway images above.